Will There Be a ‘Down Cemetery Road’ Season 2? Ruth Wilson Details Plans

Will Apple TV have another hit based on Mick Herron books? That’s the hope with Down Cemetery Road.

The series, based on the author’s Zoë Broehm novels, premieres on the streaming service on Wednesday, October 29. But given the success of — with multiple early renewals as well — Slow Horses, based on his Slough House books, it’s very possible that this one, starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, too, will be around for more than just this first season. And based on what Wilson previously told TV Insider, the hope is for the series to continue.

“They will have to wait until it goes out, sees how it does and everything. But I think people are very excited about it generally in the Apple creative team and 60Forty [Films]. So I think there is a belief that it will go again,” she said in August. “We’ll probably know by the end of the year whether we’re going to go again.”

Read on for everything we know about a possible Down Cemetery Road Season 2, including who it could star.

When does Down Cemetery Road premiere?

The thriller premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29, on Apple TV. The rest of the eight-episode season will roll out on Wednesdays, through the finale on December 10.

Has Down Cemetery Road been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet! But that’s not surprising, given that Season 1 hasn’t premiered. But it does seem likely it will be.

What is Down Cemetery Road about?

Season 1 follows Sarah Trafford (Wilson), who turns to private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson) when a girl disappears following an explosion in her neighborhood. The two find themselves mixed up in a conspiracy that reveals people thought to be dead aren’t.

What book could Down Cemetery Road Season 2 be based on?

That’s to be determined. There are four books in the series, with the first season based on the first of the same name. The next three books are The Last Voice You Hear, Why We Die, and Smoke and Whispers.

“I think they’re going to try and put it into three seasons altogether, so, it would be about condensing those three books into two more seasons,” Wilson told us. “And they may, depending on what they want to do — I mean, Sarah doesn’t actually feature in Book 2 and 3, she comes into Book 4, but I think they might bring Sarah in, create another storyline for her. But we’ll see. I’ve got no idea. That’s what they’re sort of working out now.”

The description for The Last Voice You Hear reads: “Zoë Boehm has harbored a distinct aversion to death ever since she shot the man intent on killing her. So when Caroline Daniels takes a deadly fall in front of a train and her lover fails to turn up at the funeral, Zoë wants nothing to do with the case. But Caroline’s boss is persistent, and as Zoë attempts to unlock the secrets of a woman she’s never met while in search of a man who could be anywhere, she starts to wonder if he’s found her first. And if he has, will that make her the next victim, or prove to be her salvation from a paralysing fear?”

Then, in Why We Die, “When Zoë Boehm agrees to track down the gang who robbed Sweeney’s jewellery shop, she’s just hoping to break even in time for tax season. She certainly doesn’t expect to wind up in a coffin. But she’s about to become entangled with a strange collection of characters, starting with suicidal Tim Whitby, who’s dedicating what’s left of his life to protecting Katrina Blake from her late husband’s sociopathic brothers, Arkle and Trent. Unfortunately for Zoë, Arkle has a crossbow, Tim has nothing left to lose, and even Katrina has her secrets. And death, like taxes, can’t be avoided forever.”

And in Smoke and Whispers, “When a body is hauled from the River Tyne, Sarah Tucker heads to Newcastle for a closer look. She identifies the dead woman as private detective Zoë Boehm, but putting a name to the corpse only raises further questions. Did Zoë kill herself, or did one of her old cases come back to haunt her? Why was she wearing the jacket a murderer had stolen years before? And what’s brought Sarah’s former sparring partner Gerard Inchon to the same broken-down hotel where she’s staying? Coincidence is an excuse that soon appears pretty unconvincing. Sarah can’t leave until she’s found the answers to her questions, however dangerous they might turn out to be.”

Who’s in the Down Cemetery Road cast?

Down Cemetery Road stars Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Trafford. The Season 1 cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun, and Aiysha Hart. Beyond Thompson and likely Wilson, it’s unclear who could return for future seasons.