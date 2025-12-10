Turning 30 at ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Remembering Stuart Scott, Percy Jackson Returns, ‘Cemetery Road’ Finale

ABC

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Nominated this week for the fourth consecutive year as Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, the mockumentary signs off for the calendar year as the Philadelphia elementary school spends a busy last day before its own winter break. Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is organizing the annual winter show to his own idiosyncratic specifications, while principal Ava (Janelle James) is in denial that the school’s heater is on life support. And second-grade teacher Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson) is celebrating her 30th birthday, taking the opportunity to “breeze into a new decade of life” and mend fences with her judgmental mother, Vanetta (Taraji P. Henson). It doesn’t look promising when Mom keeps referring to Gregory (Tyler James Williams) as her “backup boyfriend.”

30 for 30

Special 9/8c

The sports network pays tribute to one of its own in a special 30 for 30 documentary profiling the dynamic SportsCenter anchor Stuart Scott, whose hip-hop-influenced catchphrases and good-natured swagger endeared him to a mass audience before his untimely death from cancer in 2015 at 49. The film features archival footage, including home videos Scott shot himself, charting his breakthrough as one of TV’s first national Black anchors. Among the many admirers sharing their memories: Charles Barkley, Common, Shaquille O’Neal, and Robin Roberts.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season Premiere

Good Gods, the young demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is back for a second season based on Rick Riordan‘s popular fantasy novels. And before long, he’s back on a quest with his friend Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and a new acquaintance — Tyson (Daniel Diemer), an affable Cyclops with an unexpected family tie to Percy — on a two-part mission to save their buddy Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and find the iconic Golden Fleece that could determine the future of Olympus. Joining the adventure: Veep and Nobody Wants This star Timothy Simons as the curmudgeonly and perpetually hungry Tantalus, who, as Camp Half-Blood’s new activities director, has a special liking for chariot races. It isn’t long before Percy and the gang get their Ben-Hur on. The season launches with two episodes.

Down Cemetery Road

Season Finale

The thriller based on Mick Herron‘s (Slow Horses) first Zoë Boehm novel comes to a head in the finale with Zoë (Emma Thompson), last seen flying in the air from a detonated land mine on a deserted beach, and a desperate Sarah (Ruth Wilson) in mortal danger as their mission to rescue little orphan Dinah (Ivy Quoi) uncovers a terrible government conspiracy. Will anyone face consequences? And can anyone stop that relentless assassin Amos (Fehinti Balogun)? Also calling it a day on Apple TV: the Maya Rudolph comedy Loot, wrapping its third season with Molly (Rudolph) and her team crashing an Italian wedding to save the Wells Foundation from the scheming of her ex John’s (Adam Scott) fiancée Luciana (D’Arcy Carden).

The Amazing Race

Season Finale 9:30/8:30c

The final four teams of Season 38 are on their last legs as the final route beckons them from the City of Lights in Paris to the City That Never Sleeps in New York City. As they race toward the finish line and that $1 million prize, they’ll hit the heights of the Empire State Building, which they’ll rappel down in a way King Kong never imagined. Next stop: Epices Bakery, where they’ll fetch cookies to bring to Sesame Workshop and deliver to Cookie Monster, who gives them the next clue that leads to a mad dash to Yankee Stadium, where Phil Koeghan awaits.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (streaming on Netflix): The American Idol and America’s Got Talent veteran returns to his musical roots in a six-part docuseries that finds him searching for raw talent to shape into the next global boy-band phenom.

(streaming on Netflix): The American Idol and America’s Got Talent veteran returns to his musical roots in a six-part docuseries that finds him searching for raw talent to shape into the next global boy-band phenom. Merv (streaming on Prime Video): New Girl‘s Zooey Deschanel and Daredevil’s Charlie Cox are Anna and Russ in a charming romcom as a former couple whose breakup sends their beloved pooch Merv into a downward spiral. Could cheering him up lead them back to a happy ending?

(streaming on Prime Video): New Girl‘s Zooey Deschanel and Daredevil’s Charlie Cox are Anna and Russ in a charming romcom as a former couple whose breakup sends their beloved pooch Merv into a downward spiral. Could cheering him up lead them back to a happy ending? Brown’s Boys (streaming on BritBox): The fifth season of the raucous Irish family sitcom, starring Brendan O’Carroll as the mouthy matriarch, begins streaming, with two episodes weekly.