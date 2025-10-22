‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Leaps on Car & Poses After Incredible Win

A The Price Is Right contestant jumped on a car she had just won after an incredible game – then struck a pose. She also hugged model Devin Goda before getting into the vehicle.

Elisia Butcher, a 23-year-old gymnast, played Let ‘Em Roll for a Volkswagen Jetta after winning the fifth item up for bid. She won a Bowler’s Paradise package, which is an eight-piece elite bowling equipment and embler Tumbler. The package was worth $1,096. Butcher bid $880. Since the next highest bid was $1,400, she won the item.

The way Let ‘Em Roll works is that a contestant has five dice to roll down a slide. They have to roll five car symbols to win the car. They get one try, but if they guess the prices of two items, they get two extra tries. However, if they don’t land on the car symbols, they still get the money on the dice.

The items were plant-based pepperoni slices, three Boba tea kits, and Tostitos chunky habanero salsa. The pepperoni was worth $7.99. She had to figure out if the Boba tea was less or more than the pepperoni. She said more and was right, since it was $11.49. She then said that the salsa was less than the Boba tea, and was correct. It was $4.99.

This gave her three rolls. On her first roll, Butcher landed on three cars, so she got to roll two of the dice again. On the second roll, Bucher rolled a car and $1,500. She got one more roll and landed on the last car symbol.

“That’s how you play!” model Devin Goda said as she ran over to him. Butcher hugged him and then jumped on the car and threw her hand up in a pose.

“Woo! That was great,” model Rachel Reynolds said.

Butcher spun a $1.65 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.