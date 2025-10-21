Former ‘Today’ Host & Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel Hospitalized After Medical Emergency – Fans React

Bryant Gumbel in 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel'
HBO

Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel has reportedly been hospitalized following a “medical emergency.”

According to TMZ, the former Today host was taken by first responders on a gurney from his New York apartment on October 20 and transported to a nearby hospital. A family member told the outlet that the 77-year-old former sportscaster was “okay,” though no additional details about his condition have been released.

Gumbel, who retired from broadcasting in 2023, had previously battled lung cancer in 2009.

The former host spent 15 years co-anchoring Today, where he shared the desk with Jane Pauley and later Katie Couric.

He also hosted HBO’s acclaimed investigative series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which ran for nearly 30 years before concluding in 2023. Over its celebrated run, the series earned 37 Sports Emmys and three Peabody Awards. In May 2023, Gumbel was honored with the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his groundbreaking work in sports journalism.

“We’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity, and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying.” Gumbel said about the end of Real Sports after 29 years. “I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page.”

The sportscaster recently lost his older brother, NFL broadcaster and the host of March Madness, Greg Gumbel, in December 2024. He was 78.

Since the news broke, fans rushed to social media to offer support to Gumbel and his family.

“News legend,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“Hang in there, Mr. Gumbel, stay positive. Ur here for a reason. I am praying for u,” wrote another.

“I really miss watching him on Real Sports. Hands down the best journalists and storytellers in the sports world,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I hope he’s alright. I wouldn’t have guessed he was in his 70s,” wrote another Redditor.

“I looked forward to every new Real Sports. I hope we haven’t seen the last of his immense talent,” commented another fan.

