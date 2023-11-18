Looking Back on ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’ Legacy as HBO’s Longest-Running Series Ends

After nearly 30 years, HBO is preparing to hang Bryant Gumbel’s jersey from the rafters.

The onetime co-host of Today has fronted Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel since April 1995, making the newsmagazine HBO’s longest-running series. Across 29 seasons and more than 300 episodes, Gumbel has broken some of the biggest stories in sports: exposing a child slavery ring, investigating the International Olympic Committee and revealing that Shaquille O’Neal made more money per year from endorsements than from the NBA.

“Since Day 1 at Real Sports, we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumbel says. “We’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity, and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying.”

The series has earned 37 Sports Emmys and three Peabody Awards. Gumbel himself was honored with this year’s Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony in May.

“I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page,” Gumbel continues. “I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

The 29th season is streaming on Max. A new episode debuts each month.



