Looking Back on ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’ Legacy as HBO’s Longest-Running Series Ends

Dylan Ford
Comments
Bryant Gumbel in 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel'
HBO
TV Insider Magazine

TV Insider

November 2023 Issue

$7.99
Buy Now

After nearly 30 years, HBO is preparing to hang Bryant Gumbel’s jersey from the rafters.

The onetime co-host of Today has fronted Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel since April 1995, making the newsmagazine HBO’s longest-running series. Across 29 seasons and more than 300 episodes, Gumbel has broken some of the biggest stories in sports: exposing a child slavery ring, investigating the International Olympic Committee and revealing that Shaquille O’Neal made more money per year from endorsements than from the NBA.

“Since Day 1 at Real Sports, we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumbel says. “We’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity, and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying.”

Kobe Bryant-'Real Sport with Bryant Gumbel'

Kobe Bryant special on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Credit: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The series has earned 37 Sports Emmys and three Peabody Awards. Gumbel himself was honored with this year’s Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony in May.

HBO Ends 'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel' After 29 Seasons
Related

HBO Ends 'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel' After 29 Seasons

“I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page,” Gumbel continues. “I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

The 29th season is streaming on Max. A new episode debuts each month.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, New Episode Debuts Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, HBO, Streaming on Max

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s November issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel - HBO

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel where to stream

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Bryant Gumbel

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Christmas Island,' 'Where Are You, Christmas?' and 'The Santa Summit'
1
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)
Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood
2
‘Bosch’ Spinoff About LAPD’s Cold Case Division Ordered to Series
The Golden Globe awards
3
2024 Golden Globe Awards to Air on CBS
Charlie Cox as Daredevil
4
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Directors Share Update on Series
Tawny Newsome — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and 'Lower Decks'
5
‘Star Trek’: Tawny Newsome Talks Mariner’s Journey on ‘Lower Decks,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide