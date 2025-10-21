Will There Be a ‘Boots’ Season 2? Fans Worry After Pentagon Slams Gay Marine Series

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Boots Season 1.]

Fans want more Boots. The 1990s-set military drama debuted on Netflix on Thursday, October 9, and it shot up the Netflix Top 10 shows list during its first weeks (as of the time of publication, it’s No. 4 on that list). There are already Reddit threads and more fan comments on social media asking for more episodes from the Miles Heizer-led series. But will there be a Boots Season 2?

Based on Gregory Cope White’s The Pink Marine, Boots stars Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted gay teen who joins the United States Marine Corps on a whim after high school graduation. He thinks that joining alongside his best friend, Ray (Liam Oh), will make it better. Cameron also massively underestimates how difficult boot camp would be. Reality hits him like a ton of bricks, especially after Sgt. Sullivan (Max Parker) puts extra pressure on the young recruit. In the early 1990s, when Boots is set, it’s still illegal to be gay in the military. Sullivan is being investigated for an alleged same-sex relationship, and he can sense that Cameron is queer, too. He tries to make Cameron quit by making his training harder, but Cameron rises to the occasion throughout the season and proves to himself and his commanding officers that he has what it takes to be a Marine.

The strong ensemble features its own dramatic turns as the story reveals the reasons for joining for each member of the squadron, as well as what happens to them during training. There are some comedic and downright tragic turns, and the season ends with the other boot dropping as the Gulf War begins.

Heizer has expressed interest in making more Boots, and the show has gotten a lot of attention. Unfortunately, some of it was negative. The Pentagon issued a statement slamming the series for depicting what life was like for gay people in the military in the 1990s (oh, the horror). Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told Entertainment Weekly that Netflix was pushing an “ideological agenda.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” Wilson’s statement said. “Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.” Trump issued an executive order during his first month of his second term that says transgender and nonbinary people are banned from military service. The Supreme Court later upheld the discriminatory policy in May, thus beginning the ban, which comes with few exceptions.

Boots has plenty of supporters. One fan saw the Pentagon’s statement and worried for Boots‘ future, but they’re hoping for more.

“Boots has easily been one of my favorite Netflix shows of 2025 (honestly, maybe my favorite overall),” they posted on Reddit. “They definitely left us on a cliffhanger, and I’m curious if anyone else thinks Netflix will renew it for another season? I really hope they do. There’s still so much to explore with the characters, and I’d love to see more of Cam’s journey as a gay man in the Marines. His character development has been one of the most interesting parts of the show.”

“That said, Netflix can be unpredictable when it comes to renewals (I’m still not over Mindhunter, The Society, and 1899 being canceled),” the comment continued. “Plus, with the Pentagon’s criticism of the show, I worry Netflix might shy away from continuing it. Still, Boots was genuinely excellent and absolutely deserves a season 2. What do you all think?”

“I’m obsessed. I love this show and sobbed at the last episode. We need a second season,” one reply said.

Another said that it was a realistic portrayal of ’90s military life, but they think the story is enough as is.

“Loved the show, joined the army in ‘94, and brought back a lot of memories. By FAR the best real depiction of the military imo,” they wrote. “I don’t think it needs a second season, especially if it was based on a standalone book.”

One viewer watched it with their son and hopes that Netflix doesn’t “bow down to the current administration” by canceling it after one season.

“My teenage son and I watched it in two evenings. We both enjoyed it. I think it was a really valuable lesson for him to understand what gay people have to go through in the military,” they wrote. “We live in a pretty conservative area, so I try to expose him to diverse lifestyles and viewpoints to counteract the MAGA morals of some of his classmates. I hope Netflix doesn’t bow down to the current administration like Disney has.”

Is Boots renewed for Season 2?

As of the time of publication, Boots has not been renewed for a second season. But it hasn’t even been a full month since its premiere on Netflix, and it’s charting well on the Top 10. We predict a Season 2 renewal for Boots, but there could be some series exits, based on a recent report.

In August, Deadline reported that the contracts for select Boots stars were extended for a potential second season ahead of the October 9 series premiere. Those extended options were reportedly for Heizer, Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt, and Rico Paris. Notably, Parker (Sullivan) was absent from that list, among others from Season 1. This is reportedly due to where the showrunners plan to take the story in a potential Season 2.

Vera Farmiga, who plays Cameron’s frazzled mother, had a one-year deal for Boots with no option to extend, but the series is reportedly considering ways for her character to come back in a second season.

These are all good signs for Boots‘ renewal chances, as they show the studio’s faith in the series. Boots was the last project from the late Norman Lear. Production was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and then it wrapped filming in August 2024. It would be over a year before the series finally premiered on the streamer.

