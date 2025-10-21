Jimmy Fallon Announces Death of Longtime Family Member: ‘Our First Baby’

Jimmy Fallon is feeling heartbroken over the loss of his beloved dog, Gary.

“She was the last name we signed on every birthday card. She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel,” Fallon wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 20. “Definitely not a watchdog—she would have let burglars in and shown them where we kept the bacon and American cheese slices.”

Adding that Gary was “always smiling even when she slept,” the late-night host continued, “She loved a good scratch and would lean into you if she liked you, though ‘if’ is generous—she did this for basically everyone. She would jump into the pool immediately after being shampooed and dried (noooooo!) then she’d do her laps (backstroke – jk doggie paddle) then lie in the grass on her back doing bunny kicks with her tongue sticking out. That meant summer to me. 13 and a half years we were lucky to have with you.”

Fallon stated that he, his wife Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters — Winnie, 12, and Franny, 10 — all miss Gary. “The house misses you. The house is so quiet. The quiet is so loud. But that quiet is slowly being filled with stories about you and laughter amongst the sniffles,” he concluded. “Thank you for everything. Gosh, we miss you so much. Goodnight, Gary.”

Fallon’s post featured several snaps of Gary from over the years, including one of Gary sporting matching flower crowns with Juvonen and the kids. Another slide featured a sweet snap of Fallon lying on the ground next to Gary.

Fans and celebrities flooded the post’s comments section with their condolences. “We lost our fur baby last year and it still hurts. But what love!” wrote Al Roker, while Chrissy Metz commented, “I am so sorry to you and your family, Jimmy.💔 Sure sounds like you were all beautifully changed by one another.✨🫶🏼.”

“So sorry for your loss, Jimmy❤️,” Rachel Dratch posted. Cheri Oteri wrote in a comment of her own, “I know that Love and loss and I’m so sorry. We only get them for a short time but they come to open our hearts🐾❤️.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s official Instagram account also left a single red heart emoji underneath the post.

Fallon announced Gary’s adoption via Instagram in September 2012. “This is my new puppy. Her name is Gary. She’s my new best friend,” he captioned the adorable pic.

Fallon first met Gary when she appeared on an episode of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. “I think she was a political pundit. I was having a debate with her, and she was dressed in a suit,” he recalled in a November 2017 interview with People. “[Nancy and I] were trying to have kids at the time, so I think this was just a thing to kind of distract us while we’re working on that.”

Fallon shared throwback photos of his and Gary’s TV beginnings in honor of National Golden Retriever Day in February 2022. “Happy Gary Day to all those who celebrate,” he captioned an Instagram slideshow, the first slide of which featured snaps from Gary’s Late Night appearance.