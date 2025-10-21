Reba McEntire Reveals ‘The Voice’ Judges’ Backstage Ritual, Dishes on ‘Happy’s Place’ Cast

Reba McEntire told People that she’s “happier now than I’ve ever been in my life,” and that’s partially because of her current TV gigs.

“It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, October 21. Currently in her fourth season as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, McEntire said she keeps coming back because of “how many more great contestants” the show finds.

“They find the best people. I am blown away every season,” she said before gushing over her fellow Season 28 coaches. McEntire dubbed Michael Bublé “a good buddy” and Niall Horan as her “little brother,” adding, “He’s cute, he’s funny, he’s witty.” As for Snoop Dogg, McEntire said the musician keeps them laughing on set with funny quips.

McEntire also credits Snoop Dogg with creating a sweet backstage ritual for the group. “What I love about the three that I’m with, we say our prayer before we go in. Snoop instigated that,” she revealed.

Over 10 years after appearing as an advisor on The Voice‘s debut season, McEntire made her coaching debut during Season 24 in 2023. She continued to hold the position for Seasons 25 and 26 before taking a season off to focus on her NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, which premiered in October 2024.

Along with appearing on The Voice Season 28, McEntire is also gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of Happy’s Place. The show, which returns next month, stars McEntire as a woman who takes over her late father’s tavern, only to learn that her new co-owner is her secret half sister (played by Belissa Escobedo).

Season 2 will feature a reunion between McEntire and her former onscreen daughter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who played Cheyenne on Reba. (Happy’s Place Season 1 featured guest appearances from Reba stars Steve Howey and Christopher Rich.)

“It’s just like there’s not been a day between the last time I got to work with her,” McEntire told the outlet about reuniting with Swisher. “And having Melissa Peterman on the show and Rex Linn… we are a tight-knit family, an acting team, and we have so much fun together. It’s natural. Anytime I get to step on that set, I feel like home. It’s my happy place.”

While McEntire is currently keeping herself booked and busy, she teased whether she plans on hanging up the acting towel in the near future. “I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years,” she stated. “I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, ‘Are you going to retire?’ She said, “Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?’ I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring.”

She added, “I love this chapter in my life. I’m very grateful.”

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, NBC