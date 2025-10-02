For her latest appearance on Today, Hoda Kotb received a special surprise from her former colleagues.

“Hoda’s got a new book called Jump and Find Joy,” Savannah Guthrie stated on the Thursday, October 2, episode of Today. “We found a story that we think you’re gonna love. It really fits with that mantra of jump and find something new. This is a journey that combines two of your favorite things, music and taking a very big leap.”

What followed was a video package highlighting America’s Got Talent Season 20 contestant Chuck Adams, whose audition performance of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls took the internet by storm. “I got a call, like, ‘You know, this thing is going kind of crazy. There’s millions and millions and millions of views,'” Adams recalled in the prerecorded clip.

Among the millions of people who loved Adams’ performance was Kotb, who shared his audition with her fans via Instagram earlier this year. “I love that Hoda was moved by the performance, and that it can lead to something like this,” Adams stated.

Adams faced ups and downs on his musical journey, having spent a decade in the hip-hop industry before being dropped from his first record deal. He later pivoted to country music and moved to Nashville to further pursue his dreams.

“I was doing my thing in Nashville, and my mother says, ‘You should go on AGT.’ This isn’t the first time she said it. She said this for years,” Adams shared. “Something about this season, where things were different. I felt different about life, about trying new things.”

The package concluded with Adams stating that “taking the jump for me is always the way to go,” adding, “I don’t really regret things or look back.”

In true Today fashion, Kotb’s former cohosts surprised her with Adams live in Studio 1A. “That moment that you had on AGT was so incredibly moving,” she gushed, going on to add, “You literally sing and people’s eyes well up. Like, that’s such a gift.”

Kotb continued, “I am so proud of you and so happy for you, ’cause I think a lot of people might have after a couple of setbacks, like after getting dropped by a record label, you might say, ‘Maybe this wasn’t for me.'”

Adams thanked Kotb for her kind words, stating, “That’s why I appreciate you posting it and your story. It makes me feel seen and comforted a little bit.” He proceeded to make Kotb tear up with an a cappella performance of “Iris,” which she called “beautiful.”

Adams’ AGT audition scored four yeses from judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.. However, he was eliminated from the competition during the Season 20 Quarterfinals.

Kotb released her new book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, last month. In the book, Kotb opens up about the personal and professional jumps she’s taken over the years.

