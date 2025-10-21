[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lowdown Season 1 Episode 6, “Old Indian Trick.”]

The Lowdown‘s latest episode, “Old Indian Trick,” finally unveils Graham Greene‘s posthumous role as Arthur, the grandfather to street artist Chutto (Mato Wayuhi), who connected with Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson) while he was still alive.

As Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) sought answers, he was led to Chutto and Arthur’s doors as the artist informed Lee that Dale and his grandfather had gotten quite close in the weeks leading up to his death. It turned out that Dale had left a written will, signing over a portion of his family’s land to Arthur, as recompense for land that had been stolen from Arthur’s grandfather years before.

Arthur’s mind is fuzzy, though, from old age, it would seem, making the details a little foggy at first, but it’s a moving conversation between him and Lee, aided by Chutto. This marks Graham’s first posthumous performance after his death on September 1, 2025. When TV Insider caught up with Hawke on The Lowdown‘s red carpet later that month, the actor got reflective about collaborating with the legendary Native star.

“When people pass, there’s this mix of the honor of knowing them and the joy you experience, but it’s all tinged with the kind of sadness that he doesn’t get to be at this premiere, you know? It’d be so wonderful if he was walking here making everybody laugh,” Hawke lamented. “I remember when he first appeared on Reservation Dogs, I was so thrilled because I’m of the generation that Dances with Wolves and Thunderheart were big movies for me, so I loved him.”

“When you get to meet him,” Hawke recalled, “and you see the intelligence and all the work he did throughout his life and all these various communities, you see why he got so smart and how he got so funny.” As Hawke remembered, he added, “He was so funny, and he was pushing the script to be better and making up lines and was fun to improvise with. He will be missed.”

The Lowdown creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo offered, “He was a legendary person for a lot of us, especially Native storytellers and filmmakers, and he was a joy to have on set…. He did an amazing job.”

Considering Lee spilled the beans to Dale’s widow, Betty Jo (Jeanne Tripplehorn), about Arthur’s possession of the will and land agreement, we can’t help but feel like Greene’s performance on The Lowdown is far from over this season. Stay tuned for more details on the storyline as well as Greene’s posthumous performance as The Lowdown continues, and let us know what you thought of his appearance in the latest episode.

