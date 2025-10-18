Gray Benko is back on Magnolia Network with a brand-new show, Anything But Gray, which she stars in alongside her design partner Chelcie Eastman. Fans first got to know Gray on Happy to Be Home With the Benkos, which aired for two seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Now, she and Chelcie are working together to transform Charleston, South Carolina, homes into “bold, personality-packed masterpieces” on the new series. While Happy to Be Home dove into Gray’s personal life, she told TV Insider that the new series will be completely job-focused.

Scroll down to learn more about Gray ahead of the premiere.

Who is Gray Benko?

Although Gray now works as an interior designer, her career started in photography. She said she “took a photography class in high school and never looked back.” One of her career highlights as a photographer was a shoot for Zara Kids.

Her career pivoted a bit when she decided to start taking pictures of her home and sharing them on social media. Since she did not have any classic design training, she began to learn on her own and eventually created her company Gray Benko Home with Chelcie.

Is Gray Benko married?

Gray is married to Mike Benko, but they are currently separated. The estranged couple, who starred together Happy to Be Home With the Benkos, separated in April 2023. However, news of the split was not made public until January 2024, first reported by TMZ.

They do not appear to have reconciled since then, although it’s unclear whether or not either Mike or Gray filed for divorce.

At the time of the separation, Gray requested an order of Separate Support & Maintenance, which is when someone receives court-ordered support from a spouse without a divorce, per TMZ.

Does Gray Benko have kids?

Yes, Gray and Mike Benko share two children. Their daughter, Farris, is 16, and their son, Charlie, is 13.

Gray honored Charlie’s milestone teenage birthday with an Instagram post in August, writing, “I’ve spent the last week going through old photos and videos of my sweet Charlie Barley and am just overwhelmed with how lucky I am that God picked me to be his mom. I could not be more proud of his amazing, gentle soul, and I cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for him.”

She also recently shared photos of Farris after sending her to sleepaway camp this summer. Farris and her mom used to run a makeup Instagram account called Farris Does Faces.

Anything But Gray Premiere, Saturday, October 18, 1/12c, Magnolia Network (Next Day on HBO Max and Discovery+)