‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: When Will Georgie & Mandy Break Up? Boss Addresses Inevitable End

Meaghan Darwish
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has returned, but the question remains: when are the young couple going to break up? As the title implies, the pair won’t stay together forever, but a breakup doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their romance either.

As fans saw at the end of Season 1, Mandy (Emily Osment) is going to be working closely with her ex, Scott (Christopher Gorham), as she continues forecasting the weather. And while Georgie (Montana Jordan) attempts to be okay with this fact, that wasn’t an entirely resolved matter heading into Season 2.

With this in mind, what can fans expect as Season 2 unfolds on CBS? Series executive producer Steve Holland admits, when it comes to a breakup timeline or endgame, the team behind the show has “not really” thought about it too much. “I mean, we’ve had some broad discussions, but the great thing is, obviously, we know we know it’ll happen at some point,” Holland shares.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2

Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“What we know from The Big Bang Theory is so little, so we don’t know when,” Holland clarifies. “There’s no timeline on it. We know it is definitely a thing that will happen eventually, and it is sort of a nice little sword hanging over their relationship in the series.”

He goes on to say that when it comes to Georgie and Mandy’s relationship, “it’s gonna have its troubles,” but without an exact point in time determined for the breakup, “we sort of leave ourselves open to kind of feel those things out as we’re going.”

The most important thing, Holland says, is, “we don’t want to force it. We don’t want to force them to suddenly have a massive rift when it doesn’t feel natural, but it’s out there, and it will happen at some point.”

As we previously reported, Jordan said, “Their relationship is probably rocky more times than not right now,” as he noted their struggles as young parents play a role in that. “There are so many different opinions around, when you’re a young parent, it just makes it hard,” Jordan noted.

See how those struggles between Georgie and Mandy may impact their relationship as Season 2 unfolds, and let us know your theories about their looming breakup in the comments section below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Steve Holland




