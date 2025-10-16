‘The View’ Gets Savaged by Meghan McCain, Calls ABC Series a ‘S**t Show’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Meghan McCain is backing Donald Trump Jr.‘s recent criticism of her former talk show, The View.

On the Tuesday, October 14, episode of the ABC series, cohost Joy Behar credited The View’s lack of Republican guests to right-winged politicians being “scared” to appear on the show. “It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women,” Behar claimed. “Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country.”

After the episode, Trump Jr. took to X to throw shade at the series. “I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode,” he wrote on Wednesday, October 15, referring to his and his ex-girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s 2019 appearance on the show. “If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie MFing the crowd who turned on her.”

McCain, who cohosted The View from 2017 to 2021, reshared Trump Jr.’s post via X on Thursday, October 16, writing, “He’s right – it was an absolute Jerry Springer s*** show.”

Fans had mixed reactions to McCain’s comments, with one X user writing, “Girl, I was in this audience this day Whoopi lit you up during the commercial because you were out of pocket. You can’t yell fire and not act like you weren’t the box of matches.”

He’s right – it was an absolute Jerry Springer shit show. https://t.co/g4xaHIUQbU — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 16, 2025

Someone else shared, “When you left the show, I didn’t understand why… but I do now. It must have been incredibly challenging to be part of it,” while another person clapped back, “Jerry Springer lasted; you didn’t.”

“I need to see the footage from the commercials breaks now 🤣🤣🤣,” a different person tweeted. Another user wrote, “And here you are, four years later, still Miserable Meghan McCain. Still bitter at your former coworkers as they live their lives while you sit around and hope they’ll mention s*** you want them to mention.”

McCain was known for being a conservative voice during her time on The View, often finding herself at odds with her more liberal cohosts, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and more.

Last year, McCain slammed the series for having a lack of political diversity during the 2024 Presidential Election. “It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for [Donald] Trump or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular,” she wrote via X in November 2024.

In May 2024, McCain told Page Six that “there’s not a chance in hell” that she would return to The View, or that the show’s producers would ask her back. “I’ve had kids since then,” she added. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”

