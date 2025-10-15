Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg had another shutdown-centered message to share during Wednesday’s (October 15) episode of The View — this time, to members of both political parties, demanding that they stop drawing their salaries until the federal government shutdown comes to an end.

Interestingly, the first “Hot Topic” of the day wasn’t originally about the shutdown. Instead, it was about the fact that several media organizations — specifically, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media, and NBC News — issued a joint statement refusing the Pentagon’s new requirement that journalists sign a pledge not to report on anything unapproved by them.

However, Goldberg saw the unity and had a novel idea: “I love the fact that, finally, the press is recognizing that they are stronger together than they are separately. But I want also, while we’re talking about it, I want to make a suggestion, because we’re still in the middle of the shutdown. I have a suggestion. I would like Republicans and Democrats to come together and decide they’re not going to take their salary, because until … this affects you the way it’s affecting your constituents, y’all are not going to settle this. So as an American, I am asking that you not take a salary until you settle that. And I think lots of people might feel the same way,” she said, earning thunderous applause from the live audience.

“I agree with that,” Sunny Hostin said.

“That’d light a fire in them,” Sara Haines added.

The cohosts were also united in their praise of those news organizations who have spoken out or otherwise refused to sign the new Pentagon press policy.

“Freedom of the press is not a right or left issue, it’s an American issue,” Haines said. She also pointed out the “irony” of the controversial policy at hand, as it was purportedly meant to stop “leaks,” but shutting down access to the Pentagon will lead to more leaks. “It will actually have the opposite ending.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked as press secretary for the Pentagon, praised the professionalism of the press corps that works there before saying the blowback is well deserved. “This is bigger than any one administration,” she said. “If there is one department where it matters most, it’s the one that can make war on behalf of the American people. We have to be able to get answers, regardless of who’s running it.”

Hostin wondered why the sudden move for such secrecy, saying, “I started to think, what is Pete Hegseth trying to hide?” She also accused Hegseth of “lying” by saying that the new policy only restricts classified information releases, when it also includes unclassified restrictions. “So they are lying about the actual policy they want to put into place.”

Joy Behar, meanwhile, reacted to footage of Donald Trump suggesting he supported Hegseth’s policy and could even extend it to restrict press access in the White House, too. “Trump will never do it,” she said. “He’s just a ham.” She also said of the story, “If they get rid of all of the press, who is Karole Leavitt going to lie to?”

