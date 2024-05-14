Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Meghan McCain has made her stance clear when it comes to The View, revealing that there’s “not a chance in hell” she’d ever return to host.

McCain served as the ‘conservative co-host’ on the long-running ABC daytime talk show from 2017 to 2021 alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. She announced her exit from the show in July 2021, telling viewers she wanted to make Washington, D.C. a permanent home for her family. The View films in New York.

In a recent interview with Page Six, McCain was asked if she’d ever consider returning to The View. She said, “There’s not a chance in hell” the producers would ask her back, nor would she wish to return.

“I’ve had kids since then,” she added. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”

McCain married newspaper editor and radio host Ben Domenech in 2017, and the couple shares two daughters, the first born in September 2020 and the second in January 2023.

“I’m 39, I’ll be 40 in October, and there’s something about pushing 40,” she continued, noting that people’s attitudes about her being a “spoiled baby” have started to soften.

As for her relationship with her former co-hosts, McCain said she hasn’t kept in touch with any of them since her tenure on the show. The Bad Republican author often clashed with her View co-hosts on air, namely Behar and Goldberg.

“I don’t talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends that work on the show and people that I made relationships with,” she told Page Six. “But I never want to say who because I don’t want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don’t want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have.”

Even though she doesn’t speak with her former co-hosts, McCain did admit to having friendly relationships with some other View co-hosts from outside her time on the show.

“I actually have some interesting relationships with co-hosts that were on the show that weren’t on my seasons — I guess I can break this here — like, Rosie O’Donnell is coming on my podcast soon,” she revealed. “So, I mean, please don’t cancel now that I’ve announced it.”

“But I have relationships. I love Jenny McCarthy. She’s always so supportive. She’s amazing,” McCain added. “Elisabeth Hasselbeck. I have her number on my phone. It’s kind of a weird club. Like, it’s a weird, you know, it’s like a weird thing to be a part of a weird TV history.”

McCain currently hosts the podcast Citizen McCain with her co-host Miranda, on which they discuss politics and pop culture. The podcast is described as “a blend of entertainment and hard news with the Meghan McCain twist.”