Mariska Hargitay is known for solving serious crimes as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but she’s also not afraid to let her hair down and bust out some dance moves.

The Emmy-winning actress stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (October 15) to discuss the latest season of SVU and other projects, but the most memorable moment came when Hargitay and Clarkson attempted the viral SVU dance trend.

For those unfamiliar, choreographer and TikTok star Stephon Vann shared a video back in July that quickly caught attention across the Internet. In the video, Vann performs a series of dance moves to SVU‘s iconic theme tune. The clip amassed millions of views, with Hargitay herself resharing the video on her own social media pages.

The dance gained more attention in August when Hargitay and her SVU co-star Kelli Giddish reenacted the dance while on set. “I was jumping up and down for joy,” Vann told the New York Post at the time after seeing the SVU stars taking on his dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder)

On Wednesday, Vann appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to teach Hargitay and Clarkson the moves. As he walked them through the steps, Hargitay quipped, “This is not my gift.”

“You guys are great,” Vann encouraged.

“Are we though?” Hargitay replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the segment, with one Instagram user writing, “This is so lit 🔥🔥.”

“Dance Captain Benson’s still got it 🔥,” said another.

“I dont mean to be dramatic but mariska hargitay is the love of my life,” another added.

Another wrote, “Yall know Kelly is a good time at the party. Whomever is Kelly’s best friend… LUCKY!”

“Not Mariska counting the whole thing through!!!” said one commenter.

Another said, “We need Mariska on [Dancing with The Stars]!”

“With about 2 more rehearsals Marissa got it. She seems cool,” added one fan.

Vann also commented on the video, writing, “I Loved every minute being there thank you for this experience! @kellyclarksonshow @therealmariskahargitay truly a great pleasure meeting you the both of you.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC