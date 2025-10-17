The case is nearing its end on The Rainmaker, but it looks like the tensions have only begun between Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) and his former girlfriend-turned-professional-opponent, Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman).

In the above sneak peek of Friday’s (October 17) finale, exclusive to TV Insider, the two have another clash… only this time, it’s not inside the courtroom.

In the clip, Sarah runs away from something and is clearly upset and concerned about whatever has just happened. Then, when Rudy catches up to her, she becomes upset about something different altogether.

“No, no, we’re not doing this right now,” she says to him.

“It’s not too late,” he replies.

“Too late for what?” she wonders.

“Did you not see what happened?” he demands.

“The only thing I saw was a psychopath attack Leo [Drummond] right in front of the jury,” she insists. It’s not completely clear who she’s referring to, but the phrasing suggests she might be talking about Melvin Pritcher (Dan Fogler), who was last seen tied up and in the custody of Rudy’s former boss.

“You can still walk away. You have not done anything illegal yet. Come on, please,” he begs her.

“Now you’re here to save me. Well, guess what? I don’t need to be saved by you, Rudy,” she snaps back.

This isn’t the first time Sarah has declined an opportunity to jump ship from her morally compromised client and his crooked case.

“Bruiser was right,” Rudy says, disappointed. “You’re not who I thought you were.”

When Sarah then insists it was Rudy himself who taught her not to stand down from a good fight, he counters, “You missed the point. It’s not about the fight. It’s who you fight for.”

As he walks away, she looks distressed by the weight of his words, but will they finally land, or will she continue down the path of darkness by remaining loyal to Leo Drummond (John Slattery) and his slimy way of practicing law? And what does any of this mean for the case at hand?

We’ll have to wait until Friday night’s finale to find out for sure, but one thing that’s clear is that these two have said and done things to each other that will be hard to erase … even if she does, finally, decide to chart another career course than the one she’s on.

The Rainmaker, Fridays, 10/9c, USA Network