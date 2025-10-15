Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dylan Efron found himself at the top of the leaderboard for the first time after his performance on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of Dancing With the Stars. He and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, were joined by his little sister, Olivia, on the dance floor for a contemporary routine set to Dylan’s brother Zac Efron‘s song “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman.

However, fans were quick to notice that Zac seemingly wasn’t in the audience when the cameras panned to Dylans family after routine. “It would be nice if Zac came,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another fan on X wrote, “all 9’s and we didn’t even get a zac efron cameo #DWTS,” and someone else said, “Zac Efron was NOT part of Dylan and Daniella’s dance. I feel like I’ve been robbed at gunpoint.”

After the show, multiple Reddit commenters pointed out that Zac was likely busy with work. Some even noted that Dylan himself said Zac was traveling, which is why he couldn’t make it to the show. “Dylan said in one of the press interviews today that Zac is currently travelling (I’m assuming work related),” someone wrote. Another added, “I think Zac’s in the middle of filming a movie right now. Production schedule might not allow him time away to see him at the show.”

Fans have also begun theorizing that if Dylan makes it to the Finals, Zac will likely show up to support him.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go until we get to that point. With 10 contestants remaining, there’s still five more episodes left before the finale on November 25. Dylan did earn the highest scores (36/40) of the night on Dedication Night, but he’ll now need to maintain that momentum against the stiff competition.

The episode ended with no elimination, so the stakes are even higher going into next week, as this week’s scores and viewer votes will be combined with next week’s to determine the next set of results.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

