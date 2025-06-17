Miss Kay Robertson spent some quality time with son Jase Robertson and his wife, Missy Robertson, this weekend, and the sweet moment was documented on Instagram. Amid her health issues, Miss Kay was all smiles in a photo with her loved ones.

Also in attendance for the gathering were Reed Robertson, his wife, Brighton Robertson, and their three children.

“The highlight was enjoying how well Miss Kay is doing,” Missy wrote after noting that the family had a “weird day” earlier on. “She is surrounded by family and friends every single day. She’s even back to drawing farm animals for the kids. Thank you for praying for her. She’s an amazing lady!”

The Robertsons have been rallying around Miss Kay following the death of her husband, Phil Robertson, on May 25. She was able to attend his Celebration of Life service and seemed in good spirits throughout the tough day.

However, Kay has been dealing with her own health issues in recent months, mostly stemming from various falls she’s taken. “I think she forgets that she can’t really walk, so she’ll fall, and that’s been hard to deal with,” Korie Robertson told TV Insider last month.

In a more recent update, Korie’s husband, Willie Robertson, said that his mom was “not in the best of health,” telling USA Today Network, “The family is trying to help her out as much as we can.” He also said that Miss Kay has been “depressed” after losing her partner of 60 years.

Miss Kay briefly appeared in the premiere episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, a spinoff of the original Duck Dynasty series, which ended in 2017. Willie, Korie, and their kids star in the new show, along with Miss Kay and Uncle Si Robertson. Sadie Robertson also recently teased that other familiar faces will show up in Season 2, which has already begun filming.

