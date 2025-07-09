After months of dealing with health issues and the death of her husband, Miss Kay Robertson resurfaced on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of the Duck Call Room podcast. She spent almost an hour having a conversation with brother-in-law Si Robertson, son Alan Robertson, and John-David Owen.

While Miss Kay didn’t talk much, she seemed to be in good spirits as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing. “She’s been doing her physical therapy, she lost some weight, she’s been really great,” Al said. “I’ve been super proud of her. She’s working hard. She’s going through a grieving process, but she’s had a lot of health issues, as well. But, mom, you’re probably healthier than you’ve been in a year, don’t you think?”

Miss Kay confirmed, “Well, yes. Especially those months in the hospital.” Al explained that his mom had to spend time in the hospital and then in rehabilitation after injuring herself earlier this year. He also revealed that she has “a little dementia,” but nothing nearly as bad as what Phil Robertson was dealing with before his death in May.

“You ought to try signing autographs in the hospital, it’s really,” Kay said, sarcastically, proving she hasn’t lost her sense of humor. “For the staff, people talking down the halls. ‘That looks like Miss Kay.’ ‘Yeah, that was her, let’s go see her.’ Really? Is there a sign up that says, ‘Come on in’? I could pull the cover over my head, it didn’t work.”

Following Phil’s death, Miss Kay moved into Al’s compound. Specifically, she’s been living with Al’s daughter Anna and her husband, Jay.

While Miss Kay has appeared on a few episodes of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which were filmed prior to her fall, she has no plans to continue filming. “She has told Willie [Robertson] under no uncertain terms that she is retired,” Al shared. “She’s not dead, but she’s retired. Isn’t that right, mom?” Kay joked, “Yeah, but he honestly can’t hear.”

The group also talked about Kay’s appearance at Phil’s funeral. “People were saying, ‘Miss Kay, you look so good,’ and mom was, like, offended,” Al laughed. “She said, ‘I’m tired of people saying how good I look. My husband just died. It’s not like I’m back on the market!'”

