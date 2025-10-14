‘9-1-1’s Jennifer Love Hewitt & Kenneth Choi Give Maddie & Chimney Fans a Special Treat

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

9-1-1‘s Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kenneth Choi have nothing but love for the show’s “Madney” fans.

The onscreen couple, who play spouses Maddie Han and Howie “Chimney” Han, showed off their offscreen chemistry in a fun Instagram video on Monday, October 13. During downtime while filming on the 118 firehouse set, Hewitt and Choi adorably recorded themselves lip-synching to “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen.

“Okay for all the Maddie and Chimney fans. We love you! @911onabc @kennethchoi_ Season 9 is airing now,” Hewitt captioned the fun clip. Choi praised his costar in the post’s comments, writing, “Who has a better TV wifey? WHO???”

Fans also gushed over the sweet social media post. “Both of you lip synced PERFECTLY! WOW,” one user wrote, while another added, “As a madney and frozen fan i am very happy rn.”

“I’m screaming 😭😭🥰🥰😍😍🥹🥹 this is so precious,” someone else shared. A different user wrote, “I cannot handle how adorable this is!!! Your chemistry is unmatched.” Another person lovingly joked, “This just cleared my skin, walked my dog and filed my taxes. This could heal the sick.”

9-1-1‘s official Instagram also dropped a comment underneath the post, writing, “This duet gave me life 🥹.”

Hewitt and Choi’s costar Tracie Thoms, a.k.a. Karen Wilson, reshared the Frozen sing-along video via her Instagram Story on Monday. “They’re so cute,” she captioned the post.

Hewitt and Choi have played onscreen love interests since the former joined the series during Season 2 in 2018. Their characters have faced several ups and downs over the years, from breakups to near-death experiences to tying the knot and welcoming two children.

The show’s Season 9 premiere (which aired on Thursday, October 9) picked up with Maddie and Chimney in a relatively good place. Just as the couple are settling into life as a family of four, Chimney is also settling into his role as the 118’s interim captain following Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) shocking death last season.

On Monday, Choi posted a cheeky Instagram video of a present he received from Hewitt in his set trailer. “Jennifer Love Hewitt just came by to drop off a little something. She handed me her balls,” he said before panning down to show his container featuring the homemade snack.

“There’s two of them, and she said, ‘Here, you should eat my balls,'” he joked before giving the homemade treat a try. “They’re sweet and nutty,” he quipped at the end of the clip.

In the post’s caption, Choi clarified that the snacks were not, in fact, made by Hewitt. “Please forgive me. I was wrong, those were not @jenniferlovehewitt’s balls. Apparently those were @tommydidario’s balls,” he wrote.

DiDario praised Choi for his “solid description” of the treats in the comments section, adding, “You’re welcome. I hope they were everything you wanted and more!” (The Extra correspondent later shared a link to his protein oat maple balls recipe via his Instagram Story.)

Sharing Choi’s video to her Instagram Story, Hewitt hilariously wrote, “Enjoy the balls @kennethchoi_.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC