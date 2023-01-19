‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Set to Run for Congress

Ben Savage, best known for playing the lead role of Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World and its Disney Channel sequel Girl Meets World, is hoping to land a seat in Congress.

As reported by People, recent paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission reveals the creation of a committee to help with Savage’s political campaign.

The former sitcom star is looking to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th District. The seat, which covers neighborhoods such as West Hollywood, Burbank and Pasadena, is currently held by high profile Democrat Adam Schiff, who is expected to run for Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat should she choose not to stand again in 2024.

This isn’t Savage’s first foray into politics; in fact, he graduated from Stanford University in 2004 with a degree in political science. During his studies, he interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania.

Last year, Savage ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council, stating that people had “become disappointed with the direction the city is heading.” However, his bid was unsuccessful.

According to Spectrum News Washington D.C. correspondent Cassie Semyon, three other candidates have filed paperwork to run as Democrats for the District 30 seat in 2024.

According to the FEC website, three other candidates have filed to run as democratic candidates in 2024 since the beginning of the year, including CA Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin, and Josh Bocanegra. pic.twitter.com/k2ETQsm44Y — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 18, 2023

While best known for his role in Boy Meets World, Savage has numerous credits across film and television, including shows such as Party of Five, Chuck, Bones, and Criminal Minds. In more recent years, he has guest-starred in episodes of Speechless and Homeland.

In 2022, Savage starred in the Lifetime movie Girl In The Shed: The Kidnapping Of Abby Hernandez, playing kidnapper Nathaniel “Nate” Kibby. He is the younger brother of The Wonder Years actor Fred Savage.

Last week, the actor revealed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier, by sharing a photo with his Instagram followers. “The best is yet to come,” he captioned the pic.