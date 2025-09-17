Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Danielle Fishel hit the ballroom during the Dancing With the Stars premiere, during which she opened up about her cancer diagnosis and how it inspired her to compete on the show.

The Boy Meets World alum first shared news of her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and has been keeping fans updated on her condition in the year since. Scroll down to learn more about what type of cancer Fishel was diagnosed with, what treatments she’s had, and how she’s doing now.

What kind of cancer was Danielle Fishel diagnosed with?

In July 2024, Fishel found out that she had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). DCIS is a “very early form of breast cancer” where the “cancer cells are confined inside a milk duct in the breast” and “haven’t spread into the breast tissue,” according to Mayo Clinic.

The diagnosis came after Fishel went in for a routine mammogram, which she said she scheduled as soon as the reminder came in that she was due for her yearly appointment.

The actress shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on her Pod Meets World podcast in August 2024. “It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero,” she assured listeners. “I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion. And I’m going to be fine.”

What treatments has Danielle Fishel had for cancer?

In August 2024, Fishel had a lumpectomy, followed by a margin revision surgery in September, she told People. Doctors told her she did not have to have a double mastectomy since the disease was caught so early. She was told the lumpectomy would be the best way to “get back to [her] normal life as quickly as possible.”

After having both procedures, Fishel had clear scans with “no cancer found” and a “clear mammogram.” However, she still opted to do radiation to lower her chances of recurrence. She concluded this “active cancer treatment” in January.

The treatment included “15 rounds of whole breast radiation and then five rounds of targeted radiation,” which focused on the small area where the cancer was found. While she said the radiation process itself was fine, she struggled with the side effects.

“Physically, I have a very bad sunburn,” she shared on her podcast. “I also have a rash on top of the sunburn, which is just great. It’s very itchy, and, also, you can’t itch it because if you even come close to touching it, you wanna cry.” At the time, doctors warned her it would take “two to three months” to physically feel better.

After recovering from radiation, the plan was for Fishel to begin taking the hormone therapy Tamoxifen. “I’m going to have to be on an estrogen blocker for at least five years,” she previously explained.

How is Danielle Fishel’s health now?

Fishel is now cancer-free, but she is still prioritizing her health, especially while putting her body through the rigorous demands of DWTS. “Stretching has become a non-negotiable for me,” she told People. “I have to stretch every single night. I have to stretch every single morning. I’m trying to stay hydrated because it is very hot and we are sweating a lot.”

She added, “I’m also trying to do some cold plunges when I can. My muscles are very sore right now, so I’m trying to take care of them as best I can.”

