[Warning: The following contains discussion of sexual assault.]

David Del Rio was fired from Matlock days before the Season 2 premiere after an alleged sexual assault and subsequent internal investigation from CBS Studios. The assault involved his costar, Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah Franklin. Del Rio played Billy Martinez, and he shared most of his scenes with Lewis. CBS confirmed to TV Insider that Del Rio’s Billy will be written off the show after its pre-planned hiatus from October to November, but fans on Reddit are discussing whether Billy should be recast instead.

Matlock Season 2 debuted on Sunday, October 12, and featured an update on Billy’s paternity story involving ex-girlfriend Claudia. Season 2 Episode 2 airs on Thursday, October 16, at Matlock‘s regular time, 9/8c. Del Rio will continue to be seen throughout Season 2’s first half, and then Billy will be gone when the show returns midseason. There are no details about how Billy will be written off at this time.

A fan started a Matlock Reddit thread following the news of Del Rio’s firing to discuss recasting Billy.

“I know some people hate recasts, so the shows rarely do it, but I’d much rather recast a character (especially one that the OG actor wasn’t that formidable) than have the writers change their planned story and potentially mess things up/jump the shark, and ruin the show,” the viewer wrote. “Recast Billy and move on with the story as planned!”

“I agree, since it’s just the beginning of [Season] 2, it would be much easier for continuity,” a reply said. “Recasting Billy would solve that, and not a new character.”

One fan pointed out that Del Rio is in more than just the beginning of Season 2 in their reply. “He’s in half the season. Just pointing out; not saying they can’t recast,” the comment said. A couple of responses noted that recastings are relatively common, and they’ve happened with bigger TV characters. One recast noted in this chain was Aunt Viv’s in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“I [would] rather they recast [than] make up some freaking stupid excuse like he died, he moved, etc.” a fan replied. As the fan who noted that Del Rio’s in half of this season responded, “I’ve watched TV since the ’80s. I’m aware they can recast… he’s just not exactly pivotal like a Becky Conner. He gets a new job or quits, moves, whatever, and you hire a new first-year and open up [a] new creative direction. Not saying it’s the only choice… just most likely.”

One reply to the original post explained why they think Billy is a key piece of Matlock‘s DNA.

“For me, it comes down to how perfectly balanced the trio of Sarah/Matty/Billy [is],” they said. “I know a lot of people call Olympia and Matty the heart of the show, but, for me, the junior trio [is] (unfortunately?) the heart of the show. They bring the comedy, the pathos, and however they mix them up on an episode-to-episode basis, their relationships always work for me.”

This fan is fine with a recast. “It’s not Del Rio either — I think he’s fine, but I won’t miss him from the lineup. I would (will?) miss the character of Billy, though, as a foil to both Matty and Sarah (and to a lesser extent, Olympia).”

They admitted it would be a tricky task: “I think writing him out would create a twofold problem: 1. how to do it (and how it deals with the elephant in the room that is Del Rio’s behavior), and 2. they’d ultimately kind of have a space for a male character to balance out the female-heavy ensemble, but the character of Billy was perfectly written to complement both Matty and Sarah.”

The commenter expressed concern over creating a new character to stand in Billy’s place rather than recasting the character. “If they bring in a non-Billy Billy replacement that’s too similar, it might feel awkward and expository (especially since they’ve already built up Billy and Sarah’s relationship so much),” they argued. “And it would create a weird tonal balance with the way of writing off Billy (should Sarah or Matty be sad? and would that create an unhappy/awkward meta commentary to the circumstances of Del Rio’s actual firing?). At the same time, bringing in a non-Billy Billy replacement that’s too different runs the risk of it feeling forced or awkward and throwing off the show’s rhythm.”

This viewer’s suggested solution: “My preference: If Claudia is pregnant and they’re continuing that storyline in Season 2, have Billy go on paternity leave (or on vacation, if they’re not continuing that story). Bring New Billy in. Have Sarah or Matty make a comment about how the law/fatherhood/a vacation has changed him. Carry on as if nothing has changed.”

There were strong opinions arguing for Billy to be killed off.

“I absolutely do not want a recast,” one comment said. “I would prefer he walks into a building following a lead, and it blows up, and everyone mourns and moves on. At least it would be dramatic.”

“The problem is the character is liked,” one person replied, “and if they killed him off, they would: Need to have the characters mourn, which I’m not sure the actors would want to do; Time jump to after they stopped grieving, but that doesn’t work for the other ongoing storylines; The character probably just needs to take off for other job opportunities or written in such a way that he becomes a tremendous ass that everyone is glad to see go.”

“Or just have Billy be fired and hire a new lawyer,” one user replied. Another comment said, “They should kill him off (have him get hit by a bus). They mourn him, and they hire someone new to replace him.”

One fan suggested a fun idea: “I have a feeling that Leah Lewis’ character nemesis will take his spot, and maybe they’ll end up together.” They’re referring to Simone (Andrea Lando), Sarah’s nemesis from law school turned nemesis at Jacobson Moore. When Billy got into a romantic fling with Simone, Sarah advocated for a breakup.

“An enemies-to-lovers would be great,” one Reddit user replied.

“My second thought after reading the allegations was damn him for ruining a good storyline!! (First, of course, being concern for Leah and damn him for whatever he did!!)” said one comment.

