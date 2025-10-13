‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Cry ‘Fake’ & Accuse ‘Villain’ Nicolle Briscoe of Being ‘Producer Plant’

Nicolle Briscoe has been causing quite a stir on The Golden Bachelor‘s second season, with her “villainous” antics leading some fans to accuse her of being a producer plant.

The Golden Bachelor returned for its second season on September 24, with 66-year-old former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mel Owens as the leading man. Among the women hoping to win Owens’ affection is 64-year-old yoga instructor Briscoe, who has been at the center of drama so far.

Briscoe immediately rubbed her fellow contestants the wrong way in the first episode by making out with Owens in front of everyone during a pool party and constantly trying to steal one-on-one time with him.

On last Wednesday’s (October 8) episode, Briscoe stirred the pot further by admitting she’s on the show to “date America” and insulting the women who appeared on the ABC dating show’s first season.

“I told myself from the beginning, I’m not dating Mel. I’m dating America,” Briscoe whispered to one of her co-stars, per Us Weekly. “I’m dating everybody watching and not watching. That gives you exposure like you’ve never had.”

She went on to share advice with the other women on how to become “influencers” off the back of the show, declaring, “We’re going to have Housewives status.”

“Now, we’re not on for season after season after season the way Housewives of Beverly Hills or OC or whatever is, but if they’re smart with the way the publicity goes with our beautiful…” she continued before turning her attention to the OG Golden Bachelor cast. “I’m sorry, but the last cast, they weren’t so great looking.”

She continued to describe her goals, saying, “My Instagram is mostly just healthy, plant-based recipes, but I would love to be a spokeswoman for mid-life, beauty products or health-oriented products. I would become more and more of an influencer.”

Briscoe’s comments and consistent drama-causing have led some viewers to believe she’s a plant, purposefully put on the show to create controversy.

“I think Nicolle is the season’s plant. They usually have one every season to keep the viewers entertained. You can tell because she’s just saying and acting way off,” wrote one X user.

“Every season we always get the “not everyone is here for the right reasons” conversation, but I think this is the first time where a candidate actually admit to being there for the wrong reasons. Nicolle is here for fame, nothing more,” said another.

Another wrote, “I already knew what game Nicolle was playing, but for her to bluntly announce her intentions for being on the show… You do know you’re being recorded, right? You do know the other women can use this against you, right?”

“Nicolle is not there for anything but a deal,” added another.

However, some are enjoying the drama Briscoe is bringing, with one X commenter writing, “Mel and Nicolle kissing in the pool… in front of all the other women IN THE POOL — was crazy. Genuis. The Unhinged behavior we needed from the Goldens. They are still young at heart, don’t sleep on how entertaining this season / the women are!”

The Golden Bachelor, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC