JD Vance Slams George Stephanopoulos After ‘This Week’ Host Cut Him Off on Air

Things got heated between Vice President JD Vance and ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday (October 12) after the pair clashed on air in a tense interview.

The situation went down on Sunday’s This Week, when Stephanopoulos questioned Vance about claims that Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, was heard on tape accepting a $50,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent posing as a businessperson looking for federal contracts.

Vance grew frustrated with the questioning, telling Stephanopoulos, “And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility. Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.”

“Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government,” Vance continued. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You are focused on a bogus story.”

Vance told Stephanopoulos to focus on “the real issues,” adding, “I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole, where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

Stephanopoulos fired back, saying, “It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.”

Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown? George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan. https://t.co/LuIFo3QSTi — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 12, 2025

Vance tried to respond, stating, “No, George, I said…” But the host cut him off and threw to a commercial.

The VP continued his retort on X later in the day, sharing a clip of the interview and writing, “Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown? George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan.”

Homan has denied the allegations of criminal wrongdoing, telling NewsNation in September, “I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal.”