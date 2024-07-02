Joe Biden has set his first official post-debate interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, who will catch up with the 46th president on the campaign trail.

This sit-down interview will broadcast across several days in portions before culminating in the full extended presentation on Sunday, July 7, when it will air on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. The first clips from the interview will air Friday, July 5 on World News Tonight With David Muir with additional segments broadcasting on Good Morning America on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

Those who miss the full interview on This Week With George Stephanopoulos can catch the extended presentation again on Good Morning America when it airs on Monday, July 8.

It’s unclear at this time what subjects will be addressed during the conversation, but it’s easy to assume that Biden’s recent presidential debate with Donald Trump will be among the topics. The debate, which took place on Thursday, June 27, left many with strong reactions regarding the onstage banter between Trump and Biden.

A particularly pointed reaction to the debate was made on The Daily Show by Jon Stewart, who said after the televised event, “Let me just say, after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs. As much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow. If performance-enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems, and in one of the candidate’s cases, improve their truthfulness, morality, and malignant narcissism, then suppository away.”

When it came to viewership of the debate, it was reported that 51.3 million people tuned into the event, meaning that Biden’s upcoming interview is sure to spark interest. Stay tuned for any updates about the interview between the president and Stephanopoulos as we approach the first clip on Friday, July 5, and let us know what you hope to see from the conversation in the comments section, below.