George Stephanopoulos spent some of his current Good Morning America break with a familiar, famous face.

Stephanopoulos has been absent from the ABC morning show since Thursday, August 7. The following day, his wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed via Instagram that the pair had hopped across the pond to England for a special trip. “Friday in the park with George! ❤️,” Wentworth captioned a sweet selfie she took with Stephanopoulos.

In a follow-up post, Wentworth shared that the two traveled to London for a wedding, which was also attended by Mariska Hargitay. “We loved celebrating two young humans making vows of love and commitment,” Wentworth captioned a Sunday, August 10, Instagram slideshow. “Congratulations @aabmcdermott and particularly @clay_baybay AND HERE’S to the INCREDIBLE PARENTS OF THE BRIDE @ashleybrittmcdermott @jeffyohmcdermott 💕🌸💕🌸💕🌸.”

The post’s first slide featured a fun photo of Stephanopoulos, Wentworth, and Hargitay posing on a red double-decker bus. Stephanopoulos smiled and waved at the camera as the women pretended to hang off the bus. Wentworth’s upload included more selfies she snapped with Hargitay during the wedding weekend, as well as a snap of the newlywed couple sharing a kiss.

Hargitay, for her part, attended the wedding with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids — August, 19, Amaya, 14, and Andrew, 13. “Hermann’s rollin into London like…. #audreyandclay #itshappywhenwearetogether,” she captioned a pic of her family of five at one of the wedding events via Instagram on Saturday, August 9.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also shared a few Instagram photos of her outfit for the wedding on Sunday, writing, “Summer in full bloom 🌸🌺🌸looking forward to all that’s ahead 🇬🇧 audreyandclay💖.”

Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, did not post any pics from the event via his own social media, but did reshare his wife’s post via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 11.

Stephanopoulos’ GMA absence continued over into this week, as he skipped the show on Monday and Tuesday, August 12. The news anchor likely missed the episodes due to traveling back to New York City from London. Linsey Davis stepped in for Stephanopoulos both days, while Rebecca Jarvis replaced Robin Roberts on Monday. Roberts returned to the hosting desk on Tuesday alongside Davis and Michael Strahan.

