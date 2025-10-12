Robert Irwin shared a “tough” health update on a beloved family member, his dog Stella, amid the conservationist competing on Dancing With the Stars.

On Sunday, October 12, Irwin, 21, took to Instagram with sad news about his pug.

“This is a tough one. I wanted to give an unfortunate update on my sweet little pup, Stella,” the son of The Crocodile Hunter stars Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin wrote. “A mass was discovered that ended up being cancerous. We still don’t know the full extent of the cancer. I have faith she’ll be in the clear.”

Robert added alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Stella, “She is such an important part of our little fam, so it’s been stressful to say the least being away from home and away from her while she goes through this. I know you guys love seeing her and I love sharing her with you so wanted to give an update… she is doing ok post-surgery so far, she’s my little bestie & one tough cookie. ❤️.”

In the comments, Irwin’s fans showered him with words of support during this difficult time with his pet. His older sister, Bindi Irwin, 27, declared, “She’s such a strong and beautiful little soul. ❤️.”

DWTS co-host Julianne Hough and pro dancer Sasha Farber both posted a single red heart emoji.

Irwin’s DWTS competitor, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, commented, “Robert, I’m praying for your sweet Stella to make a full recovery. ❤️❤️.”

Another DWTS competitor, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, wrote, “I’m so sorry. Praying she makes a full recovery 🤍.”

One of Irwin’s fan shared, “Wishing Stella all the best, praying she makes a full recovery❤️, as a different Instagram user echoed, “I’m so sorry she’s so cute🥹❤️ sending love.”

Meanwhile, yet another DWTS fan commented, “Sending so much love and prayers!❤️.”

Hopefully, Stella is able to make a full recovery and spend many more years with her doting dog-dad!

