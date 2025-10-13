See the Cast of ‘The Rookie’ Behind the Scenes of Season 8

The Rookie cast members are hardly rookies anymore: The ABC cop drama is headed into its eighth season. But it looks like they’re still having a blast filming the show, if their social media photos and videos are indication.

While we wait for the Mid-Wilshire Division cadre to come back to television, check out their social media uploads below.

Nathan Fillion

Fillion spent his time between takes discovering his celebrity lookalikes, dropping dad jokes at the craft services table, and getting a ride to Funkytown.

Mekia Cox

Cox glammed up to hang out with Rookie boss Alexi Hawley, whom she called “the best showrunner ever” at ABC’s End of Summer Soirée. And during some downtime in her trailer during production of Season 8, she got out a guitar and treated TikTok viewers to a duet.

@mekia.cox #duet with @Naomi Turner #singalong I haven’t sung or played guitar in a minute!!! (Had a couple mess ups in there 😆) Someone at Comic Con asked me to play guitar again…this one’s for you 😉 (I literally haven’t played since my last guitar post on IG) lol. Gotta get back to it! (If anyone has any tips for better sound quality let me know 😉) #boredinmytrailer @The Rookie Universe ♬ original sound – Naomi Turner

Alyssa Diaz

In early July, Diaz practiced her marksmanship on the shooting range, saying she was training for The Rookie (with costar Melissa O’Neil behind the camera). And two weeks later, she posted an Instagram selfie from her trailer on set, writing, “Angela is back.”

Richard T. Jones

Meanwhile, Jones posted some of his “on set shenanigans” with recurring star Felix Solis (Matthew Garza). He also shared shots of himself and costar Eric Winter striking a pose.

Melissa O’Neil

O’Neil’s TikTok is a treasure trove of goofy videos of her and her Rookie colleagues — including one in which she seems to prank Fillion good! As a bonus, O’Neil has shared lots of BTS pics on Insta, too.

@missoneil Just in case you’re having memory loss… Sound off in the comments if you want our #COPMOMS to reuse this sound and do a proper trailer tok costume reveal. The Fits are fittttiinnnggg this year and the ladies are looking foooiiiinnneee. 🤣🥰 @The Rookie Universe ♬ Baby Mama – Lyriq Luchiano

Eric Winter

Winter’s TikTok gives O’Neil’s a run for its money. In one clip, he proved reports of Bradford’s death were exaggerated. In another, he and his Rookie costars didn’t “chicken” out of pranking Lisseth Chavez.

Jenna Dewan

Dewan channeled her original claim to fame as she danced her way to set. And in other uploads, she stood tall next to Fillion and participated in a TikTok trend in full firefighter gear.

Shawn Ashmore

As Ashmore took followers behind the scenes of The Rookie, he marked his first day filming Season 8 and his day at an ABC press day.

Lisseth Chavez

On Instagram, Chavez posted a video of her and her casemates’ weapon training. And in her TikTok videos, her joy is infectious.

Deric Augustine

On X, Instagram, and TikTok, Augustine shares other fun moments from the Rookie set, including several with Winter and with recurring star Brent Huff (Quigley Smitty).

With the ladies pic.twitter.com/YQnk5N2aK8 — Deric Augustine (@DericAugustine) June 30, 2025

Miles Penn. AKA Texas. The Cowboy pic.twitter.com/RBFFBKlPgP — Deric Augustine (@DericAugustine) July 21, 2025

