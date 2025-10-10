‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Season 3 Finale Sneak Peak & Behind-The-Scenes Look at Season 4 (VIDEO)

AMC went out with a crossbow-worthy bang at New York Comic Con, wrapping the night with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 panel.

The panel offered exclusive new footage from the upcoming final two episodes of Season 3, currently airing Sundays on AMC and AMC+, which tracks Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love.

In the clip from Episode 7, titled “Solaz del Mar,” Daryl talks to Carol about the cost of survival and the toll it takes on his psyche, as well as his fears for the future. The caption on the video reads: “Carol and Daryl have made it this far, but the past still keeps them up at night.”

The panel also debuted an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the set of Season 4, the series’ final chapter. The footage features Reedus alongside McBride and her stunt double, jokingly labeled “Not Actually Melissa,” during filming in Spain. “We’re really excited about this new season being shot in Spain,” Reedus says in the clip. “We had a great time [with] Season 3 here, and we’ve got the full team back again.”

Moderated by filmmaker Tina Romero, the panel featured the Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and executive producer and star Norman Reedus.

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, airing Sundays on AMC and streaming on AMC+, expands the scope of the series as Carol and Daryl continue their search for a way back home. What began as a mission of survival has become a test of endurance, loyalty, and faith, as the two navigate a Europe forever altered by the Walker apocalypse.

Daryl started the series in France, where his long-awaited reunion with Carol eventually took place. Their attempt to get back home to America took them to London and then to Spain in Season 3. The series builds on the franchise’s legacy of resilience and reinvention, pushing both its heroes and its lore into bold, uncharted territory.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC, AMC+