It’s been more than a decade since walkers first stormed the small screen, and The Walking Dead universe is still going strong.

At New York Comic Con 2025, the cast and creators of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon brought that same unstoppable energy to the TV Insider Studio. Joining us were Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and executive producer and star Norman Reedus.

Always a draw at the Con, the folks behind Daryl Dixon unveiled a sneak peek at the Season 3 finale, as well as a behind-the-scenes video of what is to come for Season 4, the final season of the series.

Set to conclude on October 19, 2025, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes the apocalyptic series out of the U.S. and gives it a global spin, as the series follows Daryl and Carol’s journey across Europe, from France to Spain.

Season 3 finds Daryl continuing his perilous journey toward Barcelona in a desperate attempt to rescue Justina. Along the way, he’s ambushed by the ruthless Buzzards, a roaming bandit group, and forced to ally with the Limbos, a leper colony struggling to survive, after losing his motorcycle.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC