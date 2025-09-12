Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Share Exciting Announcement for 15th Wedding Anniversary

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are commemorating a major relationship milestone with special surprises for fans.

“We’re having a glass of wine on the back deck, celebrating 15 years of marriage, 21 years of doing this thing,” Sherrod said in a Thursday, September 11, Instagram upload. In celebration, Jackson revealed that the couple will release their wedding video.

“I want to peel back the layers and let you guys in to an intimate night, a fun night. It was an amazing day,” he shared. “So, we’re gonna put the video up on our new Patreon page.”

The wedding video was not the pair’s “big announcement,” per Sherrod. “We know y’all miss us, and we miss you, too. We’re not going nowhere. Same game, different station. We’ll tell you when,” she told fans. “But in the meantime, what we did want to do is show how grateful we are for all the years of support of us. And we decided to do a give back.”

Sherrod explained, “That means if you or someone you know feels that you are deserving of design — you can nominate someone. But here’s what we’re gonna do. We’re actually going to air these beautiful, deserving designs on our YouTube channel. … And at every 50,000 subscribers, every time we hit 50k, we’re gonna drop another episode of it. That means somebody else is getting a deserving design.”

Sherrod shared more about the upcoming project in the Instagram post’s caption, writing, “Deserving Design Announcement!!! if you know someone truly deserving of a design pop up, nominate them at [email protected]. Then run and follow @egyptandmiketv on YouTube, instagram and Patreon ⭐️.”

Fans expressed their excitement in the post’s comments, as well as sent the couple anniversary well-wishes. “I Love you guys so much Happy Anniversary! Many blessings 🙏🏾🫶🏾🥂 I’m going to read the rules because I so deserve! TGBTG,” one user wrote, while another added, “I’ll have take a design 🥰😜.”

“Happy Anniversary to both of you. 🎊🍾🎉🔥🥂❤️ Many more blessings to you and your family,” a different user commented. “And hell yes, we miss y’all on TV. But we want you both to be appreciated and not tolerated. Your gifts of design and construction is top tier, so we as your fans want you to be treated with respect EVERY where you grace places with your presence.”

Sherrod previously via Instagram in June that her and Jackson’s home renovation series, Married to Real Estate, had not been renewed for a fifth season by HGTV. Following the cancellation news, the series received a 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program.

The show is one of several HGTV series to be canceled this year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Sherrod and Jackson previously clarified speculation that they would be returning to HGTV in an August 21 Instagram video. “There have been articles and rumors going around that we’ve been asked or invited back to HGTV,” Jackson stated. “And I’ll say this: unless you hear it from us or we have our representation say it, it’s not true.”

Recalling seeing fake news articles while in the car with Jackson, Sherrod added, “I was like, ‘Mike, look at this.’ It was, like, nine articles that actually had quotes from us about going back to HGTV. I’m like, ‘These are just flat-out lies.'”