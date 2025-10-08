Ryan Murphy‘s domination of FX’s programming will continue into the new year when The Beauty arrives in January 2026. The new series reunites the megaproducer with American Horror Story favorite Evan Peters and promises to be another twisty adventure for audiences.

News about who else will star in the series and what to expect is starting to come through, so read on to find out everything we know about The Beauty so far.

When will The Beauty premiere?

The new series is expected to arrive on the network in January 2026. It will consist of 11 episodes, per Variety.

What is The Beauty about?

The Beauty is an adaptation of the comic of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the description for which tells us, “Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

Murphy himself told Variety that The Beauty is, “a sci-fi medical show about a new virus that mutates and it’s sexually transmitted, that turns you into your absolute perfect self. And the question is, how far would you go to be beautiful? What would you sacrifice to that, and does that matter?” He added that it is his take on “Ozempic culture.”

Who stars in The Beauty?

In addition to Peters, the series will also star Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope.

What else is there to know about The Beauty?

There will be multiple locations featured in the series, including Venice, Rome, and Paris, and Murphy compared the scale of the series to Game of Thrones. Murphy co-creates the series with Matthew Hodgson.

The Beauty, 2026, FX