No matter whether they’re actually enjoying Hulu’s All’s Fair or just rubber-necking at one of the worst-reviewed productions of the year, viewers are streaming the new TV show in droves. And Kim Kardashian, the legal drama’s lead star, doesn’t seem to be holding her critics in contempt.

All’s Fair now ranks as the biggest premiere of a scripted Hulu Original in three years, having racked up 3.2 million views globally in its first three days of streaming, according to Deadline.

That success comes in spite — or, perhaps, because — of all the zero-star reviews for All’s Fair. The TV show, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, recently had a 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating universal disapproval among TV critics, Deadline reports. Now, however, that score has risen, ever so slightly, to 5%.

“Watching this bafflingly dreadful legal slop makes you wonder if the prolific showrunner [Murphy] has developed a new ability to drain talented actors of every drop of charisma they once possessed,” said the Financial Times’ Rebecca Nicholson.

“This is what three men and the army of big-name female actors who also signed on as executive producers think women want to see?” wrote TIME’s Judy Berman. “It’s possible to pander so hard to your target audience, you wind up insulting them instead.”

And The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan called All’s Fair “fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible” and “so awful, it feels almost contemptuous.”

Kardashian’s job in front of the camera, in particular, has critics up in arms. “While she’s a walking billboard for costume designer Paula Bradley, Kardashian’s performance is monotonal and emotionally negligent,” opined The Sydney Morning Herald’s Craig Mathieson. “Imagine a void, daubed with designer product placement and nihilistic girlboss mantras.”

But that girlboss is showing some self-deprecating humor about the situation. “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing screenshots of posts from X users tuning in to see a train wreck.

“Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling,” one of the X users says. “I’m obsessed. I need 14 seasons. #AllsFair.”

Another user declares, “All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question ‘Does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers. It takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

For those still curious, All’s Fair follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice, Hulu says. “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” the streamer’s logline adds. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

Alongside Kardashian, All’s Fair features Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

