Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump After Huge Win in Popularity Poll

Jimmy Kimmel took great pleasure in teasing Donald Trump on Monday’s (October 6) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a new poll published in TV Insider showed the late-night host is more popular than the President.

“According to YouGov, which is a serious polling website, or at least was before this, I am more popular than the President of the United States,” Kimmel said at the top of Monday’s show. “You remember the guy who keeps saying I have no ratings? Well, that makes two of us.”

The comedian was referring to the latest YouGov poll, which shows his favorability rating is 16 points higher than Trump’s. The poll was conducted amid Kimmel’s return to late-night following his temporary suspension. On September 17, ABC pulled Kimmel off the air after backlash over comments he made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“They polled more than 1,000 people, and I lead Trump by 16 points. I’m at plus three, he’s at minus 13,” Kimmel continued. “It’s nice, but considering the fact that I’m not a convicted felon, friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and I’ve never paid off a porn star, or sent a team of mass goons into a park to pull an old lady away from her grandchildren, I feel like my rating should be higher, maybe?”

He quipped, “At this point, finding a toenail in your salad has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump.” Kimmel then mockingly said he hoped Trump didn’t see the poll because “you know I don’t like to upset him.”

“But I think he might be upset,” Kimmel continued, reading out a statement from White House press spokesperson Anna Kelly, which touted Trump’s election success and said, “Kimmel prays every night to garner a fraction of that support to keep his show on the air.”

Kimmel was particularly amused by Kelly ending her statement with “Sad!,” adding, “You know what else is sad? That the President of the United States has a lower approval rating than Diddy and diarrhea. That’s what’s sad.”

The late-night host suggested an idea for Trump if he’s looking to improve his approval numbers. “Release the Epstein files,” Kimmel said, leading to big cheers from the audience. “They did a poll on that, too. The vast majority say they want to see the Epstein files.”

“Trump’s treating these Epstein files like a grumpy old neighbor on Halloween,” Kimmel added. “He turns off all the lights and just hopes the trick-or-treaters will assume there’s nobody home.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.