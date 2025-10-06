Slough House is in lockdown, and no one’s going to be happy about that after TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 8, episode of Slow Horses.

After it was discovered that the bullets used in a shooting at Abbotsfield match the same ones used in an attempt on Roddy’s (Christopher Chung) life at his apartment, MI5’s Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) put Slough House in lockdown and took Roddy in to the Park. As she reminded Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), he should have reported a hit out on someone on his team.

Now, in our clip, the Slow Horses and MI5 officers are all stuck in Slough Houses together. “Sorry about that,” Lamb remarks as she sits at his desk, feet up. That’s when everyone realizes he farted, but Flyte (Ruth Bradley) refuses to let anyone leave the room. “I know what you’re doing, Lamb,” she warns.

“I’m expelling excess gas. It’s the most natural thing in the world,” he says, but she disagrees. “You’re up to something,” she insists. Watch the full clip above for more, including Flyte’s response to Lamb’s request to leave the room.

“I thought it was a very clever bit of writing to make some action or make some feeling by doing the opposite of what you think you want characters to do and I think by stranding them by actually locking them down and making them have to deal, have to even sit there with each other in the room,” director Saul Metzstein told us.

“I mean, one of the things I love about it is they all hate being in the room with all these other guys. And I think of course the basic underlying joke in Slow Horses is that everyone there thinks they’re OK and the other guys are useless, and so any amount of time that they’re put together to me is quite valuable,” he continued. “It’s also just a nice counterintuitive way of making some television where you think we’ve got to have some action but we’re going to have some action by stopping them getting involved in the action.”

In this next episode, titled “Tall Tales,” an act of sabotage grinds London to a halt, Taverner interrogates Roddy, and Coe (Tom Brooke) is convinced a destabilization strategy is at play.

Slow Horses, Wednesdays, Apple TV+