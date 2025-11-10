‘Slow Horses’ Team Reveals Season 5 Scene You’ll Never See (VIDEO)

What To Know The cast and director of Slow Horses discuss Season 5 and reveal that at least one filmed scene did not make the final cut.

Director Saul Metzstein and actor Nick Mohammed highlighted a favorite deleted scene involving Mohammed and Abraham Popoola’s characters in a cafe.

The stars also ponder which characters would be the most fun to see in the world of Mohammed’s Ted Lasso.

The fifth season of Slow Horses may have already finished airing in October, but the good news is we know we have at least two more seasons to go — and there’s also plenty to still discuss about what’s out now. For instance, we have details on at least one scene that did not make the final cut.

TV Insider sat down with Slow Horses stars Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho), Ruth Bradley (Emma Flyte), James Callis (Claude Whelan), and Nick Mohammed (Zafar Jaffrey), and director Saul Metzstein in our studio at New York Comic Con and had them reflect on the fifth season.

When it came to Metzstein’s favorite scene to direct, “He had a ball doing all of them, didn’t you?” Chung answered for him immediately.

But Metzstein did have a specific answer: “I loved directing Kristin [Scott Thomas] and Chris. I think that’s a double act that I would like to see the spinoff TV series. Taverner and her friend, Ho. I think that would be wonderful.” (Both Chung and Metzstein previously raved to us about that interrogation scene.)

Mohammed pointed to a scene that fans have never seen — and likely never will, unless there’s a DVD with extras, like used to be more common.

“There’s that scene between Abraham [Popoola, who played Jaffrey’s chief of staff Tyson Bowman] and I in the cafe, which I don’t think made the final cut,” he shared. “But it was a scene that I definitely did in the audition. And I remember really liking the scene and it’s just like a two-hander where he basically fires him. But that was really fun to do.”

Added Metzstein, “It’s just about the best scene we ever shot, but you’ll never get to see it. … It’s quite an annoying scene because me and the writer desperately wanted to shoot it. Everyone said, we don’t need it. We shot it, we loved it. We looked at the edit. We didn’t need it.”

Watch the full video interview from New York Comic Con above for more from Christopher Chung, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Nick Mohammed, and Saul Metzstein, including which Slow Horses character would be the most fun to see in the world of Ted Lasso.

