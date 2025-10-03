‘Keeping Up Appearances’ Star Patricia Routledge Dies at 96

Patricia Routledge, the British sitcom legend who portrayed Hyacinth Bucket in the classic comedy series Keeping Up Appearances, has died. She was 96.

The passing was confirmed by the actress’ agent on Friday (October 3), who stated in a press release to the PA Media news agency, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.”

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles,” the statement continued. “She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Born on February 17, 1929, in Tranmere, Cheshire, England, Routledge began her acting journey while attending the University of Liverpool, where she was involved in the university’s dramatic society. After graduating, she trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and later returned to Liverpool to work at the Liverpool Playhouse.

Routledge established herself on the stage, performing several roles on London’s West End before gaining further acclaim on Broadway, where she won a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her part in Darling of the Day in 1968. She would continue to perform on stage throughout her career, winning an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Candide in 1988.

However, she was best known for her work on television. After early appearances in classic sitcoms such as Steptoe and Son and soap operas like Coronation Street, Routledge landed the lead role as the snobby and pretentious Hyacinth Bucket in the sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, which ran from 1990 to 1995. Her performance earned a British Comedy Award and two BAFTA nominations.

Routledge quit the show in 1995, despite it still being popular, as she wished to explore other acting roles. She went on to play the lead in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, which ran from 1996 to 1998.

Her on-screen roles slowed down after that, though she continued to appear as herself in documentaries and TV specials about Keeping Up Appearances. She also continued to act on stage until 2014, where she played Lady Markby in Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband.

Routledge was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 for her contributions to entertainment and charity.

Actress Kerry Howard, who played the young Hyacinth Bucket in a one-off BBC prequel, paid tribute to Routledge.

“She was a monolithic talent who became a comic beacon to me,” Howard said, per the BBC. “I would watch her every week as Hyacinth and then spend the rest of the week pretending to be her. She was my first drama teacher – although we never ever actually met, she has informed so much of my comedic sensibilities.

She added, “A wonderful clown has left this world, but I’d like to think her energy and gifts go beyond the grave.”