Actress and voiceover artist Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy on The Walking Dead, has died at age 33. The family of the actress shared the news on Mack’s official Instagram page on August 5.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” the post read.

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

Last winter, Kelley revealed that she was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. In January, she wrote in a post: “In September, I moved into a new apartment with my boyfriend, Logan. For a month after that, I had persistent lower back pain and thought I slipped a disc. A few weeks later, I had neuropathic itching in my right quad. And then, the shooting pains in my legs and back began, which resulted in me having to sleep in a recliner for a month because laying down was too painful. On Thanksgiving Eve, I had emergency MRIs done at the hospital, which revealed an abnormal mass in my spinal cord.”

“Fast forward to now – I have been diagnosed with #diffusemidlineglioma, an extremely rare type of #astrocytoma #cancer. Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair.”

She kept fans updated on her treatment and recovery via social media.

Friends, fans, and family took to social media to pay tribute to the young actress, including those who worked with her on The Walking Dead and its various franchises.

Filmmaker Michael E Satrazemis wrote on her Instagram page, “I was lucky enough to create with Kelley on TWD. A bright light on every level. All my love to those who love her.”

Gustavo Gomez, who played Marco on TWD, wrote,”This is heartbreaking. I feel so lucky that our paths crossed. Your bright light will always shine on 💙”

Actor Anthony Michael Lopez, who portrayed Oscar on the AMC show, posted, “My deepest condolences, Kelley was such a sweet and happy soul and I’m happy to have met her. She fought so hard. Sending her and your family lots of light and love. Rest easy Kelley.”

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to a businessman and a real estate agent, Mack had her first film role in The Elephant Garden, for which she won an award from the Tisch School of the Arts. Her other television roles included 9-1-1 and Chicago Med, as well as the podcast The College Tapes. Her most recent project was a horror comedy titled Delicate Arch.

She is survived by her two siblings, including actor Parker Mack.