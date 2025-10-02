Is Megyn Kelly Moving to CBS News? Here’s What She Says

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has shut down speculation that she is looking for a role at CBS News, claiming she has “zero desire” to return to broadcast or cable television.

On Wednesday’s (October 1) episode of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the political commentator denied a report from journalist Bernie Goldberg, who said on his No BS Zone podcast that Kelly was at “CBS News the other day, doing what I’m told was a screen test. Meaning, seeing how it works on camera.”

“Literally not one word of it is real,” she said, per TheWrap. “Not one word. Not going to CBS. Didn’t go to CBS. Didn’t have a screen test at CBS. I’m not talking to CBS. Don’t want to go to CBS. Would never leave this job for CBS. Have zero desire to go back to CBS or any mainstream television broadcast or cable network. Believe me, if I did, I would have gone. I’ve had plenty of offers.”

Kelly worked at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, hosting shows such as America Live and The Kelly File. She later joined NBC, anchoring Megyn Kelly Today from 2017 to 2018. Kelly left NBC in January 2019 and now works as an independent media with her own podcast.

On her latest podcast, Kelly called out “Mediaite, and others like it,” saying they “want it to be true” that she’s joining CBS News.

“They want some sort of affirmation from people in our lane that this is the wrong lane, that these other more traditional media entities are the right lane and the better lane,” she continued. “And my returning to broadcast news would be an acknowledgement that this was just like the ugly, redheaded stepchild over here, as opposed to the prom queen, which is allegedly CBS News when it’s exactly the opposite.”

Literally not one word of this is true. Was not at cbs, did not have a screen test, am not going to cbs, and have ZERO desire to leave what I am doing now and join the sinking ship of broadcast news. @mediaite – might want to – um, ASK ME b/4 printing. https://t.co/tBpAT62duI — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2025

Following her denial, Goldberg updated his Substack page with a note that reads: “Megyn Kelly has responded that the meeting Bernie was told about, and comments on in this episode, between her and CBS News, did not occur.”