Megyn Kelly devoted 14 minutes of her Sirius XM airtime on Thursday tearing into Blake Lively, claiming the actor and her attorneys subpoenaed Kelly and her news team as part of Lively’s ongoing battle against It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

“Yes, She actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her,” Kelly said in the August 28 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. “Because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own, she posited that I must have been ensnared in Baldoni’s alleged ongoing smear campaign against her. That his attorney, who happens [to also] be my own from well before his representation of Baldoni, must be controlling our coverage.”

The former Today anchor also claimed that Lively suggested Baldoni or his lawyer paid Kelly for her critical coverage of Lively.

“This is how narcissistic this woman is,” Kelly said. “She actually thinks I needed to get paid by Baldoni’s team to say negative things about her. News flash, Blake: I came to those conclusions totally organically. Don’t give away your power, sweetheart. It was you. It was all you who made me unable to stand you. No man had anything to do with it.”

Kelly said her team “fought her subpoena and won” without handing over any documents, records, or communications. And she called Lively “a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully.”

She added: “This is yet another entitled, nasty, elitist Hollywood snob. … No one has to pay me one dime to say negative things about you. I do it because I believe them and because you really are terrible.”

In response, a spokesperson for Lively told Entertainment Weekly that “at no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly” and that “seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process.”

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and involvement in a smear campaign, while Baldoni has accused her of defamation and extortion, as EW recaps.

Variety reported in July that Lively’s attorneys sent subpoenas to various online critics of hers — including Andy Signore, Perez Hilton, and Candace Owens — but a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum said subpoenas were an evidence-gathering tool.

Earlier this month, a lawyer for It Ends With Us costar Isabela Ferrer alleged that Baldoni was harassing Ferrer and using financial leverage to control her response to a subpoena from Lively, Variety reported at the time.