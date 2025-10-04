Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med is marking quite the milestone — its 200th episode — with the return of an original cast member: Nick Gehlfuss is reprising his role as Dr. Will Halstead for multiple episodes. While it doesn’t sound like we’ll see Torrey DeVitto back as Dr. Natalie Manning, though the two are still together since he’s bringing her son to Chicago with him, what about the chances of seeing another OG again at any point this season? TV Insider asked showrunner Allen MacDonald just that.

“It is my plan to bring back all the original cast members at some time or another, so I think that’s a watch and see sort of thing. But what’s important to me is as I bring them back, that I bring them back one at a time for the most part,” he says. “I brought Dr. Sarah Reese [Rachel DiPillo] back last season because I felt that I wanted to update what the dynamic was with Charles [Oliver Platt]. I was very interested in a more mature, more experienced Sarah Reese going head-to-head with Charles. I loved that character from watching the earlier seasons. But I worry about packing a whole bunch of OG characters into one episode because then you don’t get to give them their due.”

We, of course, would love to see Colin Donnell back as Dr. Connor Rhodes — and we’re not the only ones! (We haven’t gotten an update on him since he left in Season 5.)

“So many people bring that up. And I do read a few things online once in a while, and for both Nick Gehlfuss and Colin Donnell, there’s been this big push to have them back,” MacDonald tells us. “There’s a push to have all the original cast come back, but there’s something about now people know that Will’s coming back, there’s this big, big push for Colin Donnell, and I would love to welcome Colin back to the show. I have not met him. I’ve not had the pleasure yet, but I think any of them are when we find the right story.”

Which OG cast member would you like to see return now that we have Nick Gehlfuss back as Will for a Season 11 arc? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC