‘Chicago Med’ Boss Reveals If More Original Cast Members Will Appear After Will in Episode 200

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Yaya DaCosta as April, Nick Gehlfuss as Will, and Colin Donnell as Connor — 'Chicago Med' Season 2 Episode 4 'Mistaken'
Elizabeth Sisson / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Chicago Med is marking quite the milestone — its 200th episode — with the return of an original cast member: Nick Gehlfuss is reprising his role as Dr. Will Halstead for multiple episodes. While it doesn’t sound like we’ll see Torrey DeVitto back as Dr. Natalie Manning, though the two are still together since he’s bringing her son to Chicago with him, what about the chances of seeing another OG again at any point this season? TV Insider asked showrunner Allen MacDonald just that.

“It is my plan to bring back all the original cast members at some time or another, so I think that’s a watch and see sort of thing. But what’s important to me is as I bring them back, that I bring them back one at a time for the most part,” he says. “I brought Dr. Sarah Reese [Rachel DiPillo] back last season because I felt that I wanted to update what the dynamic was with Charles [Oliver Platt]. I was very interested in a more mature, more experienced Sarah Reese going head-to-head with Charles. I loved that character from watching the earlier seasons. But I worry about packing a whole bunch of OG characters into one episode because then you don’t get to give them their due.”

We, of course, would love to see Colin Donnell back as Dr. Connor Rhodes — and we’re not the only ones! (We haven’t gotten an update on him since he left in Season 5.)

“So many people bring that up. And I do read a few things online once in a while, and for both Nick Gehlfuss and Colin Donnell, there’s been this big push to have them back,” MacDonald tells us. “There’s a push to have all the original cast come back, but there’s something about now people know that Will’s coming back, there’s this big, big push for Colin Donnell, and I would love to welcome Colin back to the show. I have not met him. I’ve not had the pleasure yet, but I think any of them are when we find the right story.”

'Chicago Med' Boss & Steven Weber Break Down Asher's Baby's Father Reveal and What's Next
Related

'Chicago Med' Boss & Steven Weber Break Down Asher's Baby's Father Reveal and What's Next

Which OG cast member would you like to see return now that we have Nick Gehlfuss back as Will for a Season 11 arc? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Med - NBC

Chicago Med where to stream

Chicago Med




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mitch Blaschke and Parker Schnabel stood chatting next to excavator,
1
‘Gold Rush’ Announces Season 16 Premiere Date: See Trailer & More
Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 1 finale
2
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: Ellen Apologizes to Jocasta in Finale First Look
Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow, and Greg Gutfeld
3
MSNBC, CNN & Fox News Top Shows and Ratings Revealed
Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025
4
Did ‘Monster’ Just Drop a Surprise Nod to This Canceled Netflix Favorite?
Kelly Clarkson on the October 2, 2025, episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' NBC
5
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Grief After Brandon Blackstock’s Death