Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med Season 11 hasn’t premiered yet, but we already have a first look and details for its second episode, a special one for the show. The NBC drama will be celebrating its 200th episode on Wednesday, October 8, and a couple of familiar characters will be returning for it.

This is the episode in which Nick Gehlfuss returns as Dr. Will Halstead, and while he’s not in any of the photos NBC has released thus far from the episode, there are a few where it looks like people could be looking at or talking to him. We do see Owen Manning, Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) son, in one. When Will left at the end of Season 8, he moved to Seattle and reunited with Natalie.

And as part of TV Insider’s One Chicago Fall Preview, we detailed that Gehlfuss going to appearing in multiple episodes, kicking off with the milestone in which Will takes Owen to a Bears’ game and makes a stop at the hospital. “It’s a very special episode and by the end it will feel like a big deal,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told us.

But before then, there’s the Season 11 premiere. We’ll have to see if it reveals who the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby is — her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell) or her friend Archer (Steven Weber) whom she went to at the end of the finale — as well as how Lenox (Sarah Ramos) is handling her Prion disease diagnosis and how Maggie’s absence will be explained with Marlyne Barrett not returning.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the milestone 200th episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in it in the comments section.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, NBC