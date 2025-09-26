‘Chicago Med’ Episode 200 Photos: Natalie’s Son Owen Returns

'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2 'A Game of Inches'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med Season 11 hasn’t premiered yet, but we already have a first look and details for its second episode, a special one for the show. The NBC drama will be celebrating its 200th episode on Wednesday, October 8, and a couple of familiar characters will be returning for it.

This is the episode in which Nick Gehlfuss returns as Dr. Will Halstead, and while he’s not in any of the photos NBC has released thus far from the episode, there are a few where it looks like people could be looking at or talking to him. We do see Owen Manning, Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) son, in one. When Will left at the end of Season 8, he moved to Seattle and reunited with Natalie.

And as part of TV Insider’s One Chicago Fall Preview, we detailed that Gehlfuss going to appearing in multiple episodes, kicking off with the milestone in which Will takes Owen to a Bears’ game and makes a stop at the hospital. “It’s a very special episode and by the end it will feel like a big deal,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told us.

But before then, there’s the Season 11 premiere. We’ll have to see if it reveals who the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby is — her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell) or her friend Archer (Steven Weber) whom she went to at the end of the finale — as well as how Lenox (Sarah Ramos) is handling her Prion disease diagnosis and how Maggie’s absence will be explained with Marlyne Barrett not returning.

Do 'Med' Season 11 Premiere Photos Hint Who the Father of Hannah's Baby Is?
Scroll down to check out the photos from the milestone 200th episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in it in the comments section.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, NBC

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

Are Charles (Oliver Platt) and Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) looking at another OG?

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris, Frankie DeMaio as Owen Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

Owen Manning (Frankie DeMaio) with Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) — remember when Owen was born?!

James Immekus as Miles Weller, Gina Vitori as Emerald Atwell, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

Charles checks in on a patient

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

Could that be Will talking to Lenox (Sarah Ramos)?

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

It looks like someone or something has surprised Hannah (Jessy Schram) and Doris

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

There’s something about Sharon’s expression here that makes us think she could be talking to Will

Marie Tredway as Nurse Trini, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
George Burns Jr/NBC

Nurse Trini (Marie Tredway), Charles, and Doris gossiping?

Chicago Med




