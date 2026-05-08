Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss

What To Know Gypsy-Rose Blanchard showcased her weight loss in a bikini photo on Instagram.

Blanchard, who served time for her involvement in the 2015 death of her mother, has been open about her transformation on social media.

Fans praised her emotional and physical transformation, expressing support and admiration for her new chapter.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard wowed fans on Wednesday (May 6) with a bikini photo on Instagram, showing off her incredible weight loss.

“Slow moments, warm sun, and the man who makes life beautiful,” the Lifetime reality star captioned the post, which saw her posing in a bikini top and matching shorts alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Blanchard, who has lost approximately 35lbs since being released from prison in December 2023, previously opened up about her weight loss journey. In a March 4 Instagram post, she confirmed that her weight loss had nothing to do with diet, exercise, or Ozempic weight-loss drugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.insta)

“Okay y’all, I’m not gatekeeping. My weight loss came from life circumstances,” Blanchard wrote alongside a since-deleted video of herself stepping onto a scale. “After being released two years ago my lifestyle changed a lot — from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t “follow a workout routine,” “limit [her] diet,” or use a GLP-1 weight-loss drug. “I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom,” she added.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed Dee Dee. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

Fans commented on Blanchard’s latest bikini pic, with one Instagram commenter writing, “You guys are so cute!!! And you look fantastic!!!”

“You look great in that swimsuit, where is it from,” said another.

“Where is that bikini from? I love it!” another added.

Another wrote, “Gypsy did a Flipsy! Amazing transformation emotionally and physically! Finally had to give you a shout out! Trauma is something you never forget but it something you CAN and WILL recover from.”

“You are positively glowing. I love seeing this chapter of your life, you deserve it,” said one fan.

“Omg stunning as always! That swimsuit is pretty!” another wrote.

“Body is tea omggg,” added another.

Another wrote, “Body lookin dam good.”

Blanchard and Urker rekindled their romance following the former’s divorce from her ex, Ryan Anderson. She and Urker welcomed a baby daughter, Aurora, in December 2024. Fans have been able to follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the Lifetime series Life After Lock Up.