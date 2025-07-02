Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Ken Urker Relationship

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is taking the next step in her relationship with Ken Urker following the completion of her parole.

“The last six months, [my daughter] Aurora and I have been going back and forth between Ken’s house in New Orleans and my home here with my parents. And so, it’s like we’ve been ping-ponging back and forth,” Blanchard shared on the Monday, June 30, episode of Tori Spelling‘s misSPELLING podcast. “But now this week, I can move in with Ken and we could be a full-time family.”

Blanchard explained that while on parole, she was allowed to leave the state, provided she obtained approval from her parole officer two weeks in advance. “Being off of parole, we can go on vacation anywhere, have no restrictions,” she added. “So, next month we are going on vacation and I cannot wait. We’re going to the beach.”

Gypsy-Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. After serving eight years, she was released in December 2023 and officially ended her parole last month.

Gypsy-Rose began dating Urker after her 2024 divorce from her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in July 2024, and Gypsy-Rose gave birth to their daughter, Aurora, in December of that year.

“When are you and Ken gonna get married?” Spelling asked Gypsy-Rose on the podcast, to which she replied, “I don’t know.”

Gypsy-Rose recalled how Urker went shopping for an engagement ring on the Season 2 finale of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, but said, “He hasn’t told me if he got a ring or if he didn’t get a ring.” She added, “He’s been so vague about it. And so, part of me is hoping that maybe [he will when] we’re on vacation, but I don’t know.”

Spelling went on to ask the reality star if she was hesitant to wed Urker following her divorce from Anderson. According to Gypsy-Rose, there’s a “big difference” between the two relationships.

“What I learned in my first marriage is that, you know, I understand that there’s going to be times that will be kind of dull. And it’s not so much about staying in the honeymoon phase,” Gypsy-Rose shared. “It’s about looking at the relationship in its entirety as, ‘Hey, this is our family. We have to look at it as if there’s no out.'”

She continued, “In this relationship, we have a child together. So it’s like, we have a family, we have that love. We have stood through thick and thin of this last year and a half of going through so much. So, I think we have what it takes. Now it’s just kind of about realizing what we need to do to get there.”

As for whether Gypsy-Rose would have stayed with Anderson if not for Urker, she said, “I don’t think so. Ken was the catalyst that helped me, to give me the courage to say, ‘Hey, this relationship, this marriage is not where my heart is.’ And I don’t know how long it would have taken me to pluck up the courage, had it not been for Ken. But at the end of the day, I still would see myself ending the marriage regardless.”