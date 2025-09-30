‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Debate Which Game Will Be ‘Retired’ Next

The Price Is Right fans are discussing which pricing game they think will be retired from the game show next. Over the course of the show’s run, some games have been slowly phased out, only being played rarely, while others are eventually removed from the show completely to make way for new games.

Season 54 brought in The Lion’s Share on the premiere episode, so fans think another game will be retired soon. “Which of the current pricing games do you think will be the next one retired?” a Reddit user asked. The original poster thought it would be the new game since it is sponsored by BetMGM, and they might lose sponsorship soon.

“I hope CBS didn’t have to pay for putting that game together. Seems like a pricey game. Maybe it can be parted out to update other game boards, or they can create a new game. Or just keep the game, drop the sponsorship, and reduce the prizes. Hopefully the game is around a while,” one fan responded.

Other fans had mixed opinions. Some think The Clock Game will be retired next, while others said The Check Game, which was just played on September 29. “The Check Game, hopefully. Just sort of a dud for me. Not to mention more antiquated by the season,” one fan said. Another fan suggested changing it to the ATM game, where they withdraw the money from an ATM instead of writing a check.

“I know it’s a classic, but… I have a feeling Clock Game’s days are numbered. I don’t know if it will be the NEXT game to be retired, but it will probably be at some point. Even with the bonus for guessing both prizes, at some point, it will get too difficult to find meaningful prizes under $1000,” a fan pointed out.

Another fan suggested, “I could see them dropping Pay the Rent, no one seems to get that you need to save the cheapest item for mid-tier. The $10k winners are cool, but it’s not that hard of a game to get $100k on imho.”

“I would like to see Hot Seat retired. I think it’s too slow and kind of kills the flow of the show,” one fan suggested.

One fan said they think a fan-favorite game like Plinko will be the next to go because the money amounts are too low. “At the very least, I think they should get rid of the ‘screw you’ zeros. Would it cost them that much to have a guaranteed $10/$25 in those spots?” a fan wrote.

Which game do you think will be retired next, or which one would you like to see? Let us know in the comments.