‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Give Verdict on Show’s Brand New Game

Hear them roar. The Price Is Right fans already have a lot to say about the new game — The Lion’s Share — which debuted on the Season 54 premiere on Monday, September 22.

The Lion’s Share is in partnership with BetMGM. The high-stakes game gives contestants the chance to win up to $500,000. Other prizes include cars, boats, trips, and smaller prizes. This is the first new game to debut on the game show since 2021.

On September 22, Marian, from North Carolina, won the third item up for bid, which was designer jewelry and shoes. She had the highest bid of $2,100. The actual retail price was $2,855.

“Out of all the people in the building, you are the luckiest,” host Drew Carey told her when she got on stage. “Because you are going to play our brand new game.”

There are 40 balls in the lion’s chamber that correspond with the four spaces on the wall. Marian gets one free ball and then has to try to correctly guess the prices of items shown to her in order to win the other four.

Although five balls have $100,000 on them, five others have “Lose It All” on them. If she picks one of them, she loses what she won previously but can still win on the remaining balls.

Marian had to guess if the price shown under the item was true or false while standing in the lion’s chamber. Two balls with numbers on them flew around above the item. They eventually landed, and the game show contestant had to guess if the price that it landed on was right.

The first item was a hand rake, which landed at $17. Marian said it was true, and she was right. The non-stick whisk was $29, so she got another ball. A flashlight with a 200-hour run time landed on $48. Marian said true and was right again. The last item was a toaster, priced at $83. Marian said it was true and won all five balls.

She then had 30 seconds to pick any five balls that she wanted as they flew in the air in the chamber. The numbers she picked were two, six, nine, 10, and 26.

Number 26 had a trip to Tokyo, Japan, worth $14,419. Two had a new hot tub, worth $11,421. Number six had $1,000 in cash. 10 had a pair of guitars worth $5,250. She won another $1,000 on number nine. This gave her a total of $33,090. Marian only spun a 60 on the wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

Fans reacted to the game online. “This is a nice pricing game, though it feels more like something that should be on Let’s Make a Deal with Wayne Brady, at least to me,” a YouTube user said.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this might be the best TPIR Pricing game we have ever played! This game might dethrone Plinko someday as the #1 Pricing Game of All-Time,” said another.

“Love this new game! I give it a 9!” an Instagram user commented.

“Love this game! Need more like it,” said another.

“This game is awesome! Definitely a keeper,” a fan wrote.

However, some Reddit users thought it was a bit much. “Lots of visual bits. Seems like overkill. Hopefully, they’ll tone that down over time,” one fan said.

“It should only be played for cash. The prizes not being in the studio/having no prize description is weird. Also, why not keep the contestant outside the wind chamber for the small prize portion?” said another.

“What’s up with the 30-second time limit in the machine? If she didn’t grab five by then, would the rest have been forfeited? I was hoping to see a distribution of the prizes, just to get a feel for where the $1,000s ranked amongst the cash prizes,” a third Reddit user said.

“I liked it. It’s a little busy tho. I think the prize balls part is unnecessary. Why not just have 2 numbers like 5 and 3 and say, is it 53 or 35? I’m sure it won’t be played often, and I can guarantee no one will ever win the max $500,000,” one last fan said.

What do you think of the new game? Let us know in the comments.