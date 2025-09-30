One year after making her hosting debut alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Lainey Wilson is heading back to the CMAs stage.

Wilson will return as the sole host of the 59th Annual CMA Awards. “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” the singer shared in a September press release statement. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

In addition to hosting, Wilson finds herself tied for the most nominations this year, including a nod for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award. This year’s nominees include more of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town.

Scroll down to see everything we know about the 2025 CMAs so far:

When are the 2025 CMAs?

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 19, at 8/7c.

Where can I watch the 2025 CMAs?

Fans can tune in to the show live on ABC. The ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Who is nominated for the 2025 CMAs?

Wilson’s competition for Entertainer of the Year includes Combs, Wallen, Stapleton, and Cody Johnson. Wilson is also tied with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney for the most nominations of the year with a total of six. The women are nominated together in categories including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Wilson’s album Whirlwind is also up for Album of the Year, along with Moroney’s Am I Okay?, Zach Top’s Cold Beer & Country Music, Post Malone‘s F-1 Trillion, and Wallen’s I’m The Problem.

Wilson, Moroney, Langley, Lambert, and Ballerini make up this year’s Female Vocalist of the Year category, while Combs, Johnson, Wallen, Top, and Stapleton are all up for Male Vocalist of the Year.

The full list of nominees can be found on the CMA Awards website.

Who will perform and present at the 2025 CMAs?

The show’s lineup of celebrity performances and presenters has yet to be announced.

How can fans attend the 2025 CMAs?

Tickets for the show are currently on sale at cmaawards.com/tickets.

Who votes for the 2025 CMAs?

“CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by over 7,000 professional voting members of the Country Music Association, representing every sector of the industry,” a September press release explains. “This peer-voted recognition holds unique significance, celebrating the creativity and dedication of those whose contributions continue to shape the genre and inspire fans around the world.”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards, Wednesday, November 9, 8/7c, ABC