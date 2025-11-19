CMA Awards 2025 Red Carpet: Lainey Wilson, Steve Martin, Megan Moroney & More (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Steve Martin, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney arriving at the 2025 CMA Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It’s the biggest night in country music as country crooners, six-string singers, and honky-tonk hitmakers arrived at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19.

Singing sensation Lainey Wilson hosted the star-studded event, which celebrated the biggest and best talents in country music with a night of performances, tributes, and surprises. Joining the festivities was an impressive lineup of performers and presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Steve Martin, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, and Miranda Lambert, along with several other standout artists who took to the stage throughout the evening.

But before they could shine on stage, the stars of country music took their turn on the red carpet, showing off their style and swagger. Here are a few of the brightest names in the scene, all glammed up and ready for country music’s biggest night.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 19, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

CMA host, nominee, and singing sensation Lainey Wilson turns heads on the red carpet in a turquoise jumpsuit.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney attends the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Megan Moroney

The “Am I Okay?” singestuns in a black gown with beading detail.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Steve Martin attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Steve Martin

The Only Murders in the Building star and producer arrives sporting shades of blue.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Shaboozey attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shaboozey

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer wore a detailed jacket with a double belt.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ella Langley

“You Look Like You Love Me” songstress in head-to-toe red lace.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tucker Wetmore attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tucker Wetmore

The arti wore a deep indigo jacket paired with black dress pants and a cowboy hat.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY LeAnn Rimes attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

The “What Mattered Most” singer wore a strapless toffee-colored gown detailed with sculpted hip ruffles and a sleek side slit.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kelsea Ballerini attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The “Sorry Mom” singer dazzles in red organza.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ronnie Dunn & Kix Brooks

The legendary country music duo arrived to the ceremony.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris O'Donnell attends the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chris O'Donnell

9-1-1 Nashville star Chris O’Donnell wore traditional black.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane

The “Think I’m in Love With You” singer steps out with his wife, Morgane.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Grace Van Patten attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten

The Tell Me Lies star arrived in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Old Dominion

Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion in an array of dark tones.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Elizabeth Hurley attends the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley

The actress and former model is a vision in red.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY BigXthaPlug attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

BigXthaPlug

Songwriter and artist shows off his themed accessories.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ne-Yo attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ne-Yo

The artist brings sleek, dapper style to the red carpet with an all-black ensemble and a red belt buckle.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Johnny Clawson attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Johnny Clawson

The stylish songwriter of “Texas” attends the ceremony decked out in all black.

Brandi Carlile

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Kenny Chesney

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Shaboozey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TOP: ELAINE HENDRIX, ALAN BERSTEN, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON, ANDY RICHTER, EMMA SLATER, DYLAN EFRON, DANIELLA KARAGACHBOTTOM: JORDAN CHILES, EZRA SOSA, ALIX EARLE, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY
1
‘DWTS’ Semifinals Recap: Robert Tops the Leaderboard With a Near-Perfect Score
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
2
Why Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Skipping CMAs 2025
ALIX EARLE, JENNA JOHNSON, HAILEY BILLS, JULIANNE HOUGH, WHITNEY LEAVITT, MARK BALLAS, RYLEE ARNOLD, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
3
‘DWTS’: What Did Whitney Leavitt Say That Was Bleeped Out?
Dancing With the Stars Season 34
4
‘DWTS’ Finalists Defend Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Backlash
Zac Efron with his sister Olivia on 'Dancing With the Stars'
5
Zac Efron Makes Surprise ‘DWTS’ Appearance to Support Dylan Efron