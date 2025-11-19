CMA Awards 2025 Red Carpet: Lainey Wilson, Steve Martin, Megan Moroney & More (PHOTOS)

It’s the biggest night in country music as country crooners, six-string singers, and honky-tonk hitmakers arrived at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19.

Singing sensation Lainey Wilson hosted the star-studded event, which celebrated the biggest and best talents in country music with a night of performances, tributes, and surprises. Joining the festivities was an impressive lineup of performers and presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Steve Martin, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, and Miranda Lambert, along with several other standout artists who took to the stage throughout the evening.

But before they could shine on stage, the stars of country music took their turn on the red carpet, showing off their style and swagger. Here are a few of the brightest names in the scene, all glammed up and ready for country music’s biggest night.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 19, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)